LIAT wishes to advise that it has started operations to stations that were closed due to the passage of Tropical Storm Don.

The office at St. Vincent has reopened and flights which are scheduled for today will operate as normal.

The operations at Grenada are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Passengers are reminded that check in starts two hours before scheduled departure and close 45 minutes before scheduled departure.

Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook until July 30th with all change fees waived.

We advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking: 1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from Other Countries 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this storm and looks forward to serving you.