LIAT continues to monitor Tropical Storm Don which is affecting our operations in the southern Caribbean. Our operations the northern part of the network have not been affected and we are hopeful that we will continue to operate as scheduled.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Tuesday 18th July, 2017:

LI 727 from Barbados to Grenada

LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 521 from Barbados to Guyana

LI 772 from Trinidad to Grenada

LI 772 from Grenada to Barbados

LI 755 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 756 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia

LI 756 from St. Lucia to Barbados

LI 726 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 726 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 512 from Guyana to Barbados

LI 737 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 737 from St. Vincent to Trinidad

LI 309 from St. Lucia to Trinidad

LI 769 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 770 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 738 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 307 from Barbados to Grenada

LI 307 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 393 from Barbados to Guyana

Please note LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia will operate as scheduled.

Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with the next two weeks with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking:

1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from Other Countries

1-246 434 5428 from Barbados

LIAT also wishes to advise that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation, hotel accommodation etc. Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective carriers.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancellations as a result of the passage of this tropical storm.

The next advisory will be given at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday 18th July.