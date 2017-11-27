Library services now being offered at Documentation CenterDominica News Online - Monday, November 27th, 2017 at 10:06 AM
Students and other members of the general public are informed that there is a new place to access services that were being offered by the Public Library.
The Public Library building in Roseau was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth said beginning on Monday, November 27, services that were offered at the library will now be done at the Documentation Center at Government Headquarters.
She said services include referencing, homework assistance, internet and computer assistant services, photocopying, among others
“So students we are making spaces available for them and other persons in the public…” she stated.
