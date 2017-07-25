Lifeline Ministries (Dominica) has announced the launch of its first magazine production ‘Book of Stories…Journeying from Victim to Survivor”.

Funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, the 24-page full-colour glossy magazine details the experiences of survivors of abuse.

The stories are accompanied by photos, most of which were selected by the survivors.

Edited by journalist Gwen Evelyn, the magazine was the brainchild of Lifeline Ministries’ Director, Tina Alexander.

“We decided to produce a `Book if Stories’ to encourage victims to talk about their experiences so that readers who are secret victims can know that others have gone through similar ordeals and survived. Disclosure is the first step in the healing journey,” Ms Alexander said.

She remarked on the amazing response to Leve Domnik’s public portal on Facebook. Launched during the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence last November, the Facebook page was used by hundreds of survivors to relate their experiences of abuse.

Ms Alexander noted that many who shared their stories transitioned to seeing themselves as survivors and advocates, rather than victims as a result of the opportunity provided by Leve Domnik.

“Through public demonstration, advocacy, training and group therapy such as Peaced Together, we are aiming to collaborate with the other members of the NGO Coalition for the Protection of Children to see many broken lives mended,” she added.

So far, the response to the magazine has been tremendous and Canada Fund has expressed its satisfaction with the project.

Ms Alexander revealed that she is even considering a reprint.

The magazine is free and is available from the Lifeline Ministries office at 3 Munro Street, Goodwill.

Interested persons can call 449-8593 or 275-8367 or any of the NGO Coalition organisations.

The NGO Coalition members are: Dominica National Council of Women, the Caribbean Male Action Network (CARIMAN), East Dominica Children’s Federation , West Dominica Children’s Federation, Lifeline Ministries, Dominica Planned Parenthood Association, CALLS, Social Centre, Girl Guides, Sickle Cell Cares, Dominica Association of Arts and Crafts Producers, Crime Stoppers, Social Centre, Dominica Dementia Foundation, The Achievement Learning Centre, Love One Teach One, National Youth Council.