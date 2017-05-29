Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, has spoken against Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who has labelled those who protested against amendments to Dominica’s electoral laws as ‘mob-like rioters.’

He also accused the Prime Minister of attempting to turn free expression in a democracy into an offence.

“Regrettably citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica peacefully protesting to secure their right to elections with integrity as a backbone of our democracy are being categorized by the Prime Minister as ‘moblike rioters acting at the behest of their leaders whose street protest, lawlessness and violence to black eye Dominica in the regional and international world with un-Dominican behavior,'” Linton said at a press conference last week.

Last week Tuesday protests were held near Parliament where bills to amendment Dominica’s electoral laws were expected to be read. At one point, warning shots were fired by the police when protesters attempted to breach barricades around the building. The protesters said they were against amending the laws since it would legalise treating and bribery.

In a speech to the nation last Thursday, Skerrit said a dangerous precedent was being set in Dominica, whereby expression of views by some, is accompanied, almost always, by street protests, lawlessness and violence. He described is as “un-Dominican” and appeared to lay the blame at the feet of the opposition United Workers Party.

But Linton said protests are a norm in countries around the world.

“All around the world in America, in England, in Canada, in Africa, in Brazil, in Venezuela, in China, in St Lucia, in Antigua, in St Kitts, in Barbados, in Jamaica, in Trinidad and Tobago, citizens stand for their rights and take to the streets in protest against unacceptable government action,” he stated. “In Dominica Skerrit, shamefully playing victim in his never ending thirst for public sympathy, is hell bent on turning this basic form of free expression in democratic society into an offence under the false claim that it is foreign to our political and cultural landscape.”

He remarked that all of this is being done to malign members of the opposition.

“And in a bid to turn public attention away from his savage violation of the norms and standards of good governance in a democracy, he is manufacturing a series of lies and utterly false accusations to malign members of the parliamentary opposition and blame them for the damage he is causing to the international image of Dominica,” Linton noted.

He pointed to allegations of a coup made by Skerrit following civil disturbances in Roseau earlier this year.

“A Prime Minister manufactured a story about a coup that never existed,” Linton remarked. “It goes out to the international community. He doesn’t have the decency or the strength of character to tell the world he made a mistake. He leaves the world with the impression that somebody was trying to overthrow the government by truck, by sound system truck.”

He stated that Skerrit is insulting and denigrating the people of Dominica.

“The Prime Minister continues to insult the people of Dominica and denigrate them and seeks to belittle them with suggestions that they do not have a right in this democracy, under the Constitution of Dominica to stand up and dissent,” Linton stated.