Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to break its silence on the allegation that a Dominica registered ship was involved in busting UN sanctions against North Korea.

There has been no official statement on the matter from the government with only Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, telling state-owned DBS Radio that the blame lies at the feet of the former UWP administration which he said signed an exclusive, monopolistic agreement in 1999 with the Dominica Maritime Registry to register ships and fly the Dominican flag.

Speaking on Q95’s Talk on the Block on Thursday afternoon, Linton described Astaphan’s statement as ‘hogwash’ and said the government should issue an official statement.

“This nonsense that is being peddled that the UWP being responsible is absolute hogwash and should be dismissed as such,” he stated. “It is time for this government to take responsibility for what it does and it seems that this government, in absence of a statement to the country, is complicit in some of the things we would not like it to be complicit in.”

Linton added, “Nobody should have to be asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a statement on this. It is the responsibility of the government and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to come clean, to be clear as to what is going on with this Yuk Tung vessel carrying the Dominica flag accused now of being involved in sanction busting on the behalf of North Korea.”

He argued that Dominica has a ship registry business “that in legislation we are claiming responsibility for but in real life, we have no responsibility, we don’t want to do anything when the ships and the owners of the ships misbehave … we have nothing to say.”

Linton pointed to Section 59.2 of the Dominica Maritime Act which he stated said that whenever a ship flies the Dominican flag it shall be subjected to “the exclusive jurisdiction and control of Dominica as the flag state in accordance with the applicable international convention and agreement and the provisions of this Act and any regulations and rules made thereunder.”

“What is significant about this, if you are flying the flag of Dominica, 59.2 tells you, you have to behave in a way that accords with the applicable conventions and agreements with which the provisions of this Act and regulation or rules made are made thereunder,” he stated. “It is ludicrous that everytime this government faces a situation where it must take responsibility for things happening under its watch, it wants to deflect and to pass the blame on to somebody else.”

Earlier this week, the Japanese government made a report to the UN that the ‘Yuk Tung,’ which flies the Dominican flag, is suspected to have breached UN Security Council sanctions.

It was spotted by a Japanese patrol plane in the South China Sea tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.

The allegation of the involvement of a Dominican Registered ship is seen as a serious one which if found to be true could have implications for Roseau because sanctions busting is frowned on internationally.