Linton calls for gov’t statement on alleged sanction-busting controversyDominica News Online - Friday, January 26th, 2018 at 12:11 PM
Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to break its silence on the allegation that a Dominica registered ship was involved in busting UN sanctions against North Korea.
There has been no official statement on the matter from the government with only Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, telling state-owned DBS Radio that the blame lies at the feet of the former UWP administration which he said signed an exclusive, monopolistic agreement in 1999 with the Dominica Maritime Registry to register ships and fly the Dominican flag.
Speaking on Q95’s Talk on the Block on Thursday afternoon, Linton described Astaphan’s statement as ‘hogwash’ and said the government should issue an official statement.
“This nonsense that is being peddled that the UWP being responsible is absolute hogwash and should be dismissed as such,” he stated. “It is time for this government to take responsibility for what it does and it seems that this government, in absence of a statement to the country, is complicit in some of the things we would not like it to be complicit in.”
Linton added, “Nobody should have to be asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a statement on this. It is the responsibility of the government and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to come clean, to be clear as to what is going on with this Yuk Tung vessel carrying the Dominica flag accused now of being involved in sanction busting on the behalf of North Korea.”
He argued that Dominica has a ship registry business “that in legislation we are claiming responsibility for but in real life, we have no responsibility, we don’t want to do anything when the ships and the owners of the ships misbehave … we have nothing to say.”
Linton pointed to Section 59.2 of the Dominica Maritime Act which he stated said that whenever a ship flies the Dominican flag it shall be subjected to “the exclusive jurisdiction and control of Dominica as the flag state in accordance with the applicable international convention and agreement and the provisions of this Act and any regulations and rules made thereunder.”
“What is significant about this, if you are flying the flag of Dominica, 59.2 tells you, you have to behave in a way that accords with the applicable conventions and agreements with which the provisions of this Act and regulation or rules made are made thereunder,” he stated. “It is ludicrous that everytime this government faces a situation where it must take responsibility for things happening under its watch, it wants to deflect and to pass the blame on to somebody else.”
Earlier this week, the Japanese government made a report to the UN that the ‘Yuk Tung,’ which flies the Dominican flag, is suspected to have breached UN Security Council sanctions.
It was spotted by a Japanese patrol plane in the South China Sea tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.
The allegation of the involvement of a Dominican Registered ship is seen as a serious one which if found to be true could have implications for Roseau because sanctions busting is frowned on internationally.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
But Mr Linton why you doe ask Edison to explain or make a statement because it is he that sign the agreement.
Linton did pilgrimage from layou to Roseau whereas UWP was the one in power he mouth was shut.
The explanation by Senior Counsel echoes the dilemma of Pontius Pilate, the self serving official who gave the Lord Jesus up to the mob to be crucified. The big question posed by Pilate was “What is Truth?” The silence from the Dear Leader and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deafening. However the inveterate Senior Counsel has felt moved to explain to all and sundry that the blame for this mess should be laid at the feet of the last administration. That administration demitted office more than 17 years ago. How expedient was it for Senior Counsel and the administration he has advised for more than 17 years to remedy this situation? What is truth?
I weep for my country Dominica.This Labour Party led by Skerritt have abused you,land that I love and Skerritt and his cohorts continue to rape you and bloody you,even getting foreigners in on the act.Oh when will this end because I know this isn’t what you,my beloved country asked for nor deserve.Rest assured my first love,Dominica,that I and other patriots will not rest until we free you from these scoundrels and we will restore you to your place of pride and dignity and the Punjabi Dr. and his assistants pay for what they have done to you.My heart is bleeding and I’m running out of tears
Cry for yourself and you children.
A Dominican flagged ship. The ship is not owned by Dominica nor is it operated by the government of Dominica. Last time I checked the only boats owned by the government of Dominica are the coast guard vessels. More much ado about nothing ……..
Linton
Pick your battles. How is a Dominican registered shio going to put money into people’s pockets or food on their tables?
That is my problem with Linton and UWP. They waste time on matters that do not advance the lives of the electorate. Focus on what matters to the average Dominican.
Mr. Linton is joking. Linton calling on Skerrit (one man government) to issue a statement. Mr. Linton I must admit that you have let me and many Dominicans down for making this call. Mr. Linton do you know the government (one man), to be issuing statement on things that are of national interest? Linton this is not an attempted coupe for Skerrit to run and issue his usual fake statement. Mr’ Linton you forgot what caused Skerrit to issue a statement. In case you forget it was because of your interview with CBS news on JANUARY 1 2017, where disturbing revelations were made by the host and his team? Mr. Linton, January is your month and we still have some more days left and better yet, you are in the US, the home of free press. Simply go to CNN, FOX, NBC and others and make your concerns and that of many Dominicans known and you will see how fast Skerrit will run to issue another fake statement.. After all they all have the information posted on their webpage already. They know the truth
What disturbing revelations were made by the host of the show and his team? All the host did was ask questions and repeat the same old unsubstantiated political propaganda about the sale of passports. It is on record so you can go refresh your memory before writing rubbish.
Hog wash Paradise
I would like to know whether …-Taphan T is the head of state in Dominica? Why is it that Skerrit feels so comfortable that this man with complete foreign blood, who might be a citizen by birth, to speak in his place concerning very serious issue facing the country? Look at Skerrit’s body language, he can only look at the audience sideways with an uncomfortable smile on his face.Little by little you will feel discomfort because you are losing the trust of the public.You have the illiterates under your wings Skerrit but intelligent educated people like Linton and the majority of the opposition are now waiting to hear what you have to tell the public concerning the above topic.