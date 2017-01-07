Linton calls for immediate cessation of diplomatic passport distributionDominica News Online - Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 10:23 AM
Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, has called for the immediate cessation of the distribution of Dominica diplomatic passports, saying that there is evidence they are being sold.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday he said the “indiscriminate distribution” of such passports is the biggest threat to the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
“I stand here today to say to Dominica, it is time to wake up,” he said. “And it is time for us to demand immediate cessation of distribution of all diplomatic passports in Dominica pending a full independent inquiry as to what has gone on in the last 17 years under this Labour Party administration…”
According to Linton, investigations by CBS 60 Minutes have found that “the sale of diplomatic passports, though it is not part of the citizenship by investment program, it goes on under the table particularly in Dominica which has had a most impressive corp of dodgy diplomats.”
He claimed that 227 diplomatic passports have been issued between October 14, 2010, and January 11, 2016.
“The question we have, the question that remains unanswered who has these passports?” he said.
He said as a responsible opposition, on October 19, 2016, a question was posed in parliament to the minister responsible for the matter but it was ignored.
“And after it was ignored, you hear talk around the country like the opposition not standing up for Dominica because it doesn’t know what’s going on, they not doing anything, what are they doing,” he said.
He noted that similar questions were asked in 2006 and 2012 and answers were received but when asked in 2016, the government’s response that it does not reveal sensitive information was ‘curious.’
“The answer this time around was curious: ‘ The government has never, as a rule, publicized sensitive details of appointments outside of corresponding countries to which persons are engaged.’ “I stop here,” he stated. “Question. What sensitive details did we ask for? We only requested the names of the holder of the passports and if such passport has been revoked or canceled, the date of such revocation or cancellation. What sensitive details are you talking about?”
Linton said the response of the government shows that something is amiss.
“And I will tell you what is amiss people of Dominica,” Linton noted. “This for me is evidence that diplomatic passports are being sold because what the information would have disclosed is that people who have found themselves in trouble with the law but had our diplomatic passports still continue to hold on to them. They should be revoked, they should withdraw them. If you found out that they are involved in international banditry, money laundering or terrorism or so, but they still have the passport. Why do they have them? Because they paid for them and the people who received the money are not willing to refund it. So if, what you have paid me, you are not willing to refund, then you have no authority to ask me what I have taken from you in exchange. And that is what the answer to the passport question is all about, they are hiding information in order to prevent the public from knowing the truth…”
At a press conference last earlier this week, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said diplomatic passports are not sold under any circumstances.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
For Jake’s sake! If CBS says 227 passports were issued, find out from CBS who they were issued to. Every passport number carries a name.
If the facts exist as indicated by Lennox, then I applaud him for his efforts at exposing the wrongs in this passport selling fiasco. We cannot pretend that there are more questions than answers. Information is scarce and criticisms are ubiquitous. What a shame!
How many more of these things do we have to hear before we take a stand? Every one gets a 6 months probationary period at his/her job but skerrit is 17 years and counting . Blunders every day but he gets to keep his job. smh .
Get lost Linton. Get a job and stop making trouble for Dominica. Our passport sales is our Nr. 1 export which brings in $15 million dollars a month into our country. We need that money, so stop trying to terrorise this situation.
If you want a cut of the action, what you should be pushing for is for a law to ensure that only resident Dominican passport holders can sell our passports. For each passport they sell, they get 50% of the government fee.
If you do that, everyone will be happy and no one will have any grounds to complain.
Diplomatic passports in all countries are the gift of the government in power. It they choose to sell them, that is for them to decide. My friend, shut up, suck some salt (like Hillary, you are one hell of a bad loser) and take it like a man.
(According to Linton, investigations by CBS 60 Minutes have found that “the sale of diplomatic passports, though it is not part of the citizenship by investment program, it goes on under the table particularly in Dominica which has had a most impressive corp of dodgy diplomats.)” What is troubling about this guy is, if he has an investigation done by CBS, WHY CANT HE WAIT FOR THE INVESTIGATION TO BE COMPLETED and all the evidence at his disposal to have a legitimate case? Then let CBS give you the list of people who has these passports. Lennox is full of it. This guy cant even keep his own investigation confidential. This just tell you he is foaming at the mouth and continue to make comments without facts. Lennox has continuously again and again shows that he is not ready to be Prime Minister.
Lennox I really appreciate your relentless pursuit of the truth. Without a strong opposition the government especially the leader will have absolute power and absolute power corrupts. We desperately need the truth as to what’s going on in my beautiful island. Something is definitely Amis. If CBS has proof that the government is indeed engaged in the selling diplomatic passports why don’t they present you with the facts. Until then all that talking is just useless noise. We need facts documented facts otherwise just hush.
smh
No wonder not one of them could defend the programme,like Gaston Brown defended the Antigua programme!!They went to hide in all parts of Dominica.
Lintoin Linton Linton, Please please please, stop it, the hole you are in is too deep for you.
227Diplomatic passports have been issued???OMG!!! No wonder those braggats of the DLP went hiding under culverts,stones,caves,
and dodged the CBS programmes…Can someone give us the names of some of the countries where we have diplomats???Well this Dominica is in a terrible state,and this evil DLP has taken it to the gutter…Thank you honourable statesman and patriot,honorable Linton..Everything done by evil and wicked souls must come to light!!!SHAME ON THIS DLP,but I am not surprised.Just see how this wicked regime have marginalised Marigot,Salisbury,Wesley and all the Roseaus!
Linton AGAIN?
Well, well, I didn’t want to leave my labor party, nuh! But now I see my party is not a whole party; There are too many holes in de party. My next vote is for Mr. Linton. That man (to me) cares more about the people of DA than Dr. Roozzyy. Me? be it labor, be it Mr. Linton; my vote is for transparency and honesty, which I was really hoping from my labor par-Tee. They are not up to par. I’m hitting the greens to TEE OFF.
But that man is a boss nuh as if what he says goes.All the nonesense happening within his party he not calling for it to stop but a successful program must stop? What really is wrong with mr. Nih?
Hon. Linton, this is a very good suggestion. As Leader of the Opposition you represent all of Dominica and therefore your principle role is to see that this corrupt, devious Labour government are not corrupt, nor behave in a very devious and irresponsible manner.
Dominicans must stand firm with you as our representative in parliament that there is open transparency, accountability and that these funds are well put into meaningful development programmes that the increasing rate of poverty in Dominica is addressed. My fear is that this inept Skerrit and his corrupt Government have no idea how its done.
Good Luck