Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, has called for a report from four specialist investigators in the area of public order from CARICOM who came to Dominica last year to investigate disturbances which took place in Roseau on the night of February 7th, 2017.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday evening, Linton said he wants the report to be made public. The government had said the events were a coup attempt.

“Where is their report?” he queried. “This is more than a year later. What did they find out about this allegation of a coup attempt against the Government of Dominica and why have we not heard anything further about it?”

On the night of February 7, 2017 violence engulfed Roseau following a meeting organized by opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party (UWP) in Dominica, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The UWP distanced itself from the disturbances saying it took place hours after the meeting was over.

However, Skerrit later said it was part of a plot to overthrow the government, saying it was engineered by Linton and his followers. He also said based on intelligence, one of the intentions of the leadership of the UWP “was to have the police shoot somebody dead in Roseau.”

Following the disturbances, several members of the UWP were arrested, including MP for Roseau Central Joseph Isaac, who recently cut ties with the party to become an “independent” MP and was welcomed with great fanfare by the government. He was subsequently given a high profile ministerial post.

On February 24, 2017, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said there was a need for a “detailed, comprehensive, independent and transparent investigation” into the “riot,” adding it was “not normal.” He said a team, consisting of two police superintendents and two police sergeants, one of them being an Attorney-at-Law, was coming to the island to investigate the matter.

In Parliament on Tuesday evening, Linton said there were provisions in the current supplementary estimates of $88,500 to settle outstanding invoices for the accommodation of the four investigating officers under the Regional Investigative Management System (RIMS).

“I heard something said this morning, I am not satisfied with what I heard for the simple reason that all that has been in the public domain for public consumption is that there were some officers from the RIMS in Dominica on the 24th of February to investigate the events of February 7, 2017,” he stated.

He was referring to an exchange earlier in Parliament on Tuesday when MP for Salisbury, Hector John, queried about the same report.

Blackmoore then stood up on a point of order.

“Madam Speaker on a point of order, the matter is specific to financial investigation, money laundering, and the assessment that was done to combat money laundering,” he stated. “I am not sure what is the connection between an investigation of a criminal nature that is still before the court. So I think the member should stick to the fundamental issue before this Honorable House.”

Linton also asked whether charges brought by the police in the matter would be dropped but there were loud ‘nos’ from the government side.

“There are members on both sides who are implicated in that matter,” he replied. “So are you going to exonerate those on your side?”