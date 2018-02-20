Linton hopes gov’t consultation is ‘new beginning’ for oppositionDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 at 10:47 AM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has expressed hope that a government-organized consultation held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday will signal a ‘new beginning’ in the attitude towards the opposition.
He was invited to address the consultation and in his speech, he said he has consistently called for unity after the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.
“I stand before you today as the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said. “As someone who has consistently since the passage of Hurricane Maria call for unity of purpose, called for inclusion, called for joining hands, joining hearts in the cause of the rebuilding of Dominica.”
According to Linton, there were times when his call was misunderstood and misrepresented.
“That is why I am pleased today to be here at this consultation in the hope and with the prayer that it is, in fact, a new beginning, it, in fact, represents a new beginning along the lines of the unity of purpose, along the lines of the joining hearts, joining hands and doing this together for our Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated.
He remarked that he welcomed the comments of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit when he said that making Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world is a job the government cannot do alone.
“I have heard them before, I welcome them again that nothing about this is going to be achieved by the government working alone, it is going to take all of us,” he said.
Meanwhile, Linton said the climate resilient challenge is not new to Dominica and Prime Minister Skerrit had said because of the lack of resources Dominica did not go as far as it could have gone.
“That I suggest to you is a matter for serious debate,” he said. “We have been pursuing a low carbon climate resilient development strategy since 2012 with support from climate financed donors and development cooperation partners. This consultation deserves to hear how much money exactly did we collect or attract into Dominica under the banner of that low carbon climate resilient strategy and what exactly did we accomplish.”
Linton stated that the strategy envisioned specific resilience-enhancing deliverables in renewable energy, protection of carbon syncs, land use planning, natural ecosystems, forestry, slope stabilization, sea and river defenses, water resources, food security among others.
“Even so in 2015 Tropical Storm Erika flooded away damages in excess of 100 percent of GDP and in 2017 226 percent of our GDP went south in devastating winds and flood waters of Hurricane Maria,” he noted. “Ladies and gentlemen, let today’s consultation discuss, focus on what happened to the resilience we expected but which did not materialize and ask whether or not it did not materialize because the climate resilient initiative had no philosophical or cultural moorings, no people consensus, no youth buying and through it all the foundation principles of democratic governments were excluded from the leadership and management of national affairs. No inclusiveness, no unity of purpose, instead we further divided what was not united. No elections of integrity, no fairness, no equity, no equal treatment of all of God’s children, no respect for the constitutional rule of law, no parliamentary oversight for the operation of government, no acts of parliament to articulate and enforce climate resilient behaviors, no transparency, no accountability … to strategic initiatives.”
How can he offer what he doesn’t have? No new ideas, ….., yes we want a leadership that has a clear vision, forward we go. Wa Papa moo.
Is mister real? It is a sin for being desperate, people will do and say anything.
Same political tune. No matter the occasion. Poor boy. Keep on dreaming. How long? Not long! 20 MORE YEARTS!
Boy mista know that national anthem well w.aI have heard it so much from him whenever he talks.That is just to make his talk seem longer.Wat an idiot!!
A new beginning for the opposition, I have my doubts. When I listened to Roosevelt’s closing remarks, I am not convinced he has any intensions of working together with the opposition. It is about time the opposition comes to the realization, as long as the likes of Lennox Linton and Thomson Fontaine are at the helm of the UWP, Roosevelt aided and abetted by Tony Astaphan will never throw, pelt, deliver in good faith, an olive branch to the opposition.
Linton, are you that easily played? Isn’t that the same thing Skerrit said after TS Erica. Skerrit’s words are meaningless.
It is alright to be hopeful but for Mr. Linton to interpret the public show of Skerrit as “Consultation” and to suggest or hope “that it is, in fact, a new beginning, it, in fact, represents a new beginning…” is laughable. Linton even you falling into Skerrit’s show of pretense, aimed to give foreign donors the impression that there is consultation? Was it Hon. Ian that says Skerrit fooled him more than once? I guess he sure fooled you big time. True consultation is not a 5 minute speech; it is a coming together to have an dialog or exchange of ideas where questions are asked and being answered. I didn’t see any of that. It was the show man having his regular show. Yes, I am happy you attended and happy you spoke but very disappointed that you did not use the opportunity to raise some pertinent questions like the $100 million dollar debt Venezuela said they cancelled. You tried to be seen as a nice boy, which no doubt you are, but that will still not make them like you
“Roosevelt Skerrit when he said that making Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world is a job the government cannot do alone.”
Lennox do not get caught up into any sort of rhetorical nonsensical terminology!
How can any human build a resilient country; it would take a God to do that! Man think of the nonsense “Dominica to become the first resilient country in the world.”
Are you falling for that nonsense man? If the idea is for Dominica to recover quickly from damages caused by hurricanes, I can understand the notion; nevertheless the Dominica idea of resiliency is that a storm will hit and nothing in the country will suffer any damage.
If the idea was possible Dominica the poorest nation on earth would not be the first; I live in America the richest, and most developed nation on the planet, we experience Tornado, floods and fire everyday, nobody however, gets up and talk nonsense about building resilient America!
Don’t be part of the joke like…
Lennox your presentation was awesome! Lots of important points that the govt should take
Thats what parliament is for. Use it instead of having supplementary budget debate to figure out how to pay for indiscretionary spending to further labour party crap and spend a whole week talking about how pit toilet is greatest thing in Dominica since courts and inhouse stove. Parliament is where rules and actions become laws. Not in a townhall. This is where the supposedly best minds in our coutry should meet chart path forward. Anything else is aiding and abetting Skerrit skirt the constitution. Climate resilience cannot be enacted or enforced if it is not law signed by President. To do that it has to go through parliament. That is where i want to see action and co operating anywhere else and it will be futile.
Is this guy serious? Please offer a solution and not the same political rhetoric.
Yes Honourable Lennox Linton is serious. Dominica’s true developmental potential cannot be achieved without addressing these issues that affect governance and the rule of law. Without Legislation to govern the approach towards making Dominica a Climate Resilience Country, ALL THE TALK by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is nothing but TALK. Therefore Lennox Linton’s presentation was very relevant and critical in moving the processs towards Climate Resiliency forward.
Your …fool … workers taking all seats next election!! Workerssssssssssss!!!