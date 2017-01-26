Linton suggests government cover-up in Monfared matterDominica News Online - Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at 9:50 AM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has suggested that the government is involved in a cover-up in a matter involving Iranian national and ex-diplomat of Dominica, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared who was arrested on allegations of being involved in his country biggest-ever corruption scandal.
Speaking on The Hot Seat on Q95 on Thursday morning, he said the international community needs to get involved in the matter “right now” and the government must resign.
“I am suggesting to you Matt that this government is involved in an elaborate cover-up on the behalf of Ali Reza Monfared and the international community needs to get involved in this right now,” he said, speaking to host Matt Peltier. “Because the evidence that they’re presenting is suggesting that very clearly that the authorities, the Iranian authorities, had made their interest in Monfared known to the government of Dominica prior to January 20, 2016.”
According to Linton, Monfared lived in Dominica until September 2016, months after the January 20, 2016 date on which the government said his diplomatic passport was revoked.
After news broke of Monfared’s arrest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on his status saying that he became a citizen of Dominica, and eventually a diplomat, following a comprehensive due diligence investigation.
But Linton said there is evidence from that Ministry which shows that the government of Dominica refused to cooperate with the government of Iran on the extradition of Monfared to face trial. He did not elaborate on the evidence.
“The evidence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests the government was harboring and protecting a fugitive from justice in Dominica and for that reason alone they must resign and they must resign now,” he claimed, adding the whole situation is “getting ridiculous.”
Linton added, “The evidence we have tells us very clearly that Iran was unsuccessful in its approaches to the government of Dominica to get this Iranian national that they had an interest in (him being) moved out of Dominica so he could face the music in Iran. So the Iranians got in touch with the Cubans and asked the Cubans whether they could exercise any influence in the matter. I heard that story sometime last year in 2016 while Monfared was living here. I got to find out that the Iranian government had an interest in him through sources in Havana.”
He went on to say that the government, in its release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is confirming that it knew authorities had an interest in him before January 20, 2016.
“However Monfared was able to stay in Dominica until September of 2016 and then leave Dominica for hiding in some other location in the Caribbean with the collusion and collaboration of the government,” he stated.
Linton noted that the government is now “doubling down to concoct lies” to defend Monfared and make up a story “as if it was not that bad.”
“No, it is very bad and the government is involved in something that is very dangerous and the people of Dominica must now stand up …” he said, adding that Dominicans must be more responsible than the government is showing to be in the face of requests in resolving international crimes.
“People of Dominica, listen to me carefully this morning,” he noted. “It is time for you to clearly say to this government, they must demit office… I am ashamed and I wish our country ends this foolishness right now. I wish our country ends the outrage of a government right now.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
139 Comments
LOOK TO ALL THEM SKERRIT SUPPORTERS……. LOOK HIM THERE RECEIVING Louis Vuitton !!!
PM making international news eh lol lol sitting and receiving gifts from a billionaire who is as corrupt as it gets!!
Meh La
http://saten.ir/126746/%D8%A2%D9%86%DA%86%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B9%D9%84%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%B6%D8%A7-%D8%B2%DB%8C%D8%A8%D8%A7-%D9%85%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%AF-%D9%86%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%AF%D8%9B-%D8%A7%D8%B2/
I just clicked on the link you posted and as the leader of the country that is very distasteful. No leader should be accepting brown paper bags from anyone not even a family member. Even if that bag is empty it sends the wrong message. I am not sure who is advising the PM but he needs to shuffle his circle. I am a fan of Dominica not Linton or Skerrit.
Why do you throw your intelligence to the wind, what’s all that foolishness about ” LOOK TO ALL THEM SKERRIT SUPPORTERS” what that has to do with Skerrit supporters. What matters is to know and understand the matter at hand know where to find information on the matter rather than swim in an ocean of information and drown in ignorance so long.
Where is reason and understanding . Dominicans do not know who their diplomats are ? Have you ever heard such a thing? I can understand , secret service agents should not be made known , but not these . Furthermore , it is so evident that , a number of persons who hold diplomatic passports have come into contention with the law . Are you not concern of Dominica’s image ? Is the opposition leader responsible for the choices the PM made?
“But Linton said there is evidence from that Ministry which shows that the government of Dominica refused to cooperate with the government of Iran on the extradition of Monfared to face trial. He did not elaborate on the evidence”. Dominica’s “Donald Trump” is at it again. Donald Trump keep saying that between 3-5 million illegal migrants voted for Hilary and against him. Where is the evidence? He beleive so. This “Dominica Donald” says there is evidence but refuse to elaborate. I suppose he wants the world to come here and then he will provide the evidence. Patriotism a la UWP. Taking domestic politics to the international circuit.
Well hun believe Skerrit nah…. believe everything he say and continue to hit at Lennox, nah. SMH I tell you if is one set of people that could be easily sold back into slavery is allu Dominicans eh.
Every advancement that has ever occurred be it technological, political etc. it was because people questioned things….but you Skerrit supporters, not Labour supporters eh, but Skerrit supporters, refuse to question things that are legit suspect!!! SMDH
Continue Mona continue!
mes amis sa ka fete? domnik sa ka fet? domnik mi moveste, ai dominiik… Domnik leve. why sell passports? Our nationality should not have a cost, it should be earned. Now there is another problem, Dominicans hold CARICOM passports? what’s to say our sister islands don’t impose sanctions on us for letting criminals enter freely into the region. For all those saying a bag of other islands do this program that is majay, weak argument. just because someone else is doing something and getting away with it, it dont mean we will be so lucky.
Stop blaming the messenger and take heed to the message
Here is skerrit\’s face in the Iranian press.
If the passport was cancelled, why would they show it?
http://saten.ir/126746/%D8%A2%D9%86%DA%86%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B9%D9%84%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%B6%D8%A7-%D8%B2%DB%8C%D8%A8%D8%A7-%D9%85%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%AF-%D9%86%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%AF%D8%9B-%D8%A7%D8%B2/
copy the whole link and see for yourself
LOL, can’t believe such depth of ignorance, wow
Lennox Linton Sir, I will always remember a question from ” Huffington Post” to you, pertaining to your UWP, when they reigned over Dominica for the called 5 years to the year 2000, pertaining to their process of the Citizenship By Investment Program. You respond to that was: “I am not sure; I have to check”, and that was it. Was that not a great big lie?
Now you always have suggestions or perception of doom and destruction, to speak against, your own country; the worse is that you automatically claim them to be the truth and nothing but the truth; how can you call for “The international community needs to get involved in the matter “right now” and the government must resign” as you claim to be doing do for the sake people” What people? The meg minority who is dealing with the “Devil” just as you are doing?
Man when will you stop trying to plague the darkness and futility of your mind into the minds of the God-fearing people of Dominica?
You continue to say that you are doing it for the people; what people, the meg MINORITY of your counterparts?
“People of Dominica, listen to me carefully this morning,” –listen to you to hear what? The call for death and destruction which you want for us and our homeland? Who cares to listen to this kind of evil and wicked thoughts of your mind?
Lennox if there is ANYTHING bad for Dominica and her people it is “YOU”! PM Skerrit and his Government was appointed by the People through the Will of God–you cannot touch what God has initiated.
“I am ashamed” Yes! You ought to be ashamed; for you are a Dominican, without the slightest care for her wellbeing and the dignity of her people; if there is anything or anyone, that needs to be DEMITTED, it is you and your futile judgement against Dominica’s Government–we desire peace and harmony in and among us–you are a disgusting disturbance to that desire; you need to vanish like smoke in the air.
Elizabeth, if you do not stop talking about my cousin; I will have to tell that little secrete I have holding over your head eh!
Just be careful how you thread from here on; because the worst thing is for me to tell Lennox, and he mention it in some political meeting, I am sure you don’t want all of Dominica to know! So from here on just be quiet! If you want it exposed in a calypso I can accommodate you too!
Secret, secret, secret, secret kid Francisco have holding over your head; so doh let me talk Miss. Elizabeth, doh let talk eh! an I doh joking eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
I will tell all eh! Read your mail from the other forum: You will find I already talking, so be quiet eh!
Why Linton continuously peddle lies to sustain his position of power.Linton and the UWP went to Parliament last year pushing for a vote of no confidence against the DLP, he asked The Min. of Foreign Affairs for a list of foreign diplomats and never ask the Government to verify information he got from Havana regarding Iran’s attempt to extradite Alireza Zibahalat Monfared from Dominica with Cuba as a mediator, wow,very strange. Linton sad quote “I heard that story sometime last year in 2016 while Monfared was living here. I got to find out that the Iranian government had an interest in him through sources in Havana” surprisingly Linton did not go on Matt in the Morning to raise such issue as he always does.Did Linton kept this hidden from Thompson Fountain, Carlisle Johnbaptiste,Matt and Massinthecemetry,what a lie of convenience.
Iran of all? Who would extradite anyone to Iran? I do not even think the US and/or Canada would do that especially if the person will be executed
Democratic governments do not dialogue with a dictatorship government.
Dominica does not have a Treaty with Iran. Even so, he was wanted, why should the Government of Dominica bother about Iran?
If I were the PM I would have no dialogue with Iran.
Anyway the man was not in Dominica.
Dominican Republic government was foolish to have him arrested and extradited. To begin with, the D.R. government is no honest government. Most of the people in that country are poor. The government will pay for it.
This is a legitimate international story of great interest. This story has the potential of tarnishing the image of Dominica in a serious way. I find it rather strange, disconcerting and unhelpful that many have chosen to viciously attack Mr. Linton instead of deviating into reality. Attacking Mr. Linton solves nothing. Political tribalism has lowered the level of social and political discourse. Facts are stubborn things that can’t be changed by disparaging and brutal personal attacks on any one person. Comment on the merits of the story not any personalities.
But what kind of BOY is Lennox? Will someone please tell him he can never ever be the PM of Dominica!
From the comments i as mr linton with all the love i have fir my country i would leave all at the lords feet. When in time it becomes clear as day the bli ded dominicans will see darkness. Till its done its never over . I like what you do sir but its all falli g on deaf ears and blind eyes. As for and investigation from outside aids. Bring that criminal to justice and have him serve his time .
Big man, if you have evidence then let’s see it. Stop this boyish behaviour of running to the radio station and flying your mouth. Put the evidence forward, so we can see that you are not like the people you accuse…who are just full of talk.
Blessed are the one’s who have not seen yet believe. Even if u tell them they still won’t believe.
My friend who wants Liston to speak in the house on his points instead on radio, while the suggestion may have merits, but see how he is treated by the non electable speaker. Need I say more.
Lennox do we have extradition treaty with Iran?? If not how can the government deport a Dominican? the man is a Dominican boss, get that in your thick head… LMBO!!!! Where was he arrested? and who actually arrested him?? Was it Interpol travelling to his location and picking him up? or was it the country local police/ immigration??
So Steve Kroft was right that Dominican diplomatic passports are being sold under the table to crooks, scoundrels and criminals.No wonder the minister of foreign affairs refused to answer the questions posed to her in Parliament.Therefore it is clear that in light of recent revelations of criminals arrested whilst operating as Dominica diplomats that the government will try to cover-up.The chickens are coming home to roost in the passport production factory called Dominica.Will Gregor,Tony, Vince, Duncan, Rupert, and other defenders of Skerritt tell us who is sullying the good name of Dominica and who is a traitor to Dominica in so doing.The US and others are taking note
The spirit of Christopher Skase is haunting some of us. The government of Dominica was warned about the issuance of citizenship to Christopher Skase, a known Australian fugitive. What happened? Did the UWP government of Dominica then adhere to the warnings? No! Infact, they dispatched a prominent emissary of the Prime Minister (former Reverend) to hand deliver the passport for the fugitive in Majorca, Spain. Lennox Linton knows how these things operate no wonder he can make such assumptions
Jean, Lennox Linton is not Edison James, nor an Earl or a turncoat known as Timothy.
That party became un-electable, learned its lesson, swallowed its pride and changed. I admire that believe that someone, able to admit errors and learn from them is the stronger individual and of the right calibre to be a leader.
I see the soldiers of the DLP Deforce Force have been tasked with the invasion of DNO to overpower the masses by attacking Lennox and giving thumbs down to those comments in support of Lennox. But rest assured that too will NOT work because “WE THE PEOPLE” will never sit idly by and watch the Poopoo DLP Cabal destroy our beloved country.
Assertive and pissed off!
The answer lies in what you do not want to hear! Get on your knees and seek the truth! Man will always fail! Governments will fail! God has been here for ever and will still be. We vanish and are forgotten in 30 days!!!!
We fail because we trust in man! houses, cars, and so, these false spirits rule!
Too much of everything is bad in the spiritual realm…. Alcohol, money, lavish life…. except prayer which is never enough! Whatever you put before him becomes your God including yourself! Being prayer less is a sin!
Get on your knees and find the answer for decent leadership! Pray in true spirit to Christ Jesus and stop the partiality on either side of the table.
This Island is too small for so much chaos. Read a book! Start with the bible!
I don’t care what you respond! as long as Jesus is on my side is all i care at this point!
Preachers, do not play my words for they are true. What is man? We were created by God and want to take over him!!!!
God have mercy on humanity!…
I am patiently looking.
Wow, truly wondering where all these negative comments were when the news broke about this Iranian man’s arrested???? Its like there’s one person who has taken to DNO comment section on this post to make it seem that A LOT of people are coming to the PM defense an are against Lennox hmmmm.
you guys did not have to make it so obvious though.
And why didn’t you all make all this “to the rescue” comments on the post mentioning this man’s arrested????
You know techicically the man is a Dominican citizen, the govt simply giving him up to Iran would greatly devalue out passport. A skerrit said- they are privy to all the rights of a Dominican.
That said, shouldn’t the govt publicly fight to protect the rights of one of it citizens? This case will definitely devalue our passport around the world.
Skerrit put Dominica on the map, now the Iranians will want there money from Monfared and when he spill the beans they will issue a Fatwa on all dem fellas in Dominica as infidels to behead them, u mess with the wrong country skerro they execute for corruption.
This information need scrutinizing ,because Si e pas ne soutiwai e pas ne volai…who ever are or is involved in this high level fraud should be brought to justice…Dominica should never become a haven for foreign thieves ,neither should our Dominican political thieves get a greater opportunity to steal more..the population is getting poorer ,there is no growth and only a little charity donation to blind the eyes of the illiterates.This has to stop and the time is now.
Two persons of interest in recent high profile billion$ international corruption cases had our diplomatic passports…so what? They were part of a secret diplomatic corps that our PM says promotes our interests worldwide for nothing but their love of D’a… so what? Our FA minister tells Parliament that diplomats’ appointments, revocations etc. is none of our damn business… so what? The PM doesn’t want us, the people he works for, to know who our diplomatic reps are; or how many are out there in the world; or what exactly they do; or how well they are performing… so what? We didn’t know squat about Monfared’s appointment and its revocation, or what he did for us when he was or diplomat… SO WHAT? Our PM knew and that’s all we need to know! End of story!
Say I want to act like a tebeh and listen to the lies of Astaphan and the government about the diplomatic passport being cancelled, how do they answer the following question: 1. Did they know he was in Dominica? 2. Didn’t they know he wanted in Iran? 3. If his Dominica passport expired what passport did he use to come to Dominica? 4. Now we know he was in Dominica up to September 2016, when did he arrive? 5.Did the government ever try to turn in the fugitive? 6. If the honest answer is yes, then is it fair to conclude that the government of Dominica was hiding the fugitive and as such, are as guilty as the fugitive? 7. If the Iranian news pamper is correct that he was picked up in Dominica and the government knew he was hiding here, then since we all know that if a criminal is arrested and he had gun or weed hiding in his friends house,the friend too will be arrested and charged, did the government do the same thing? Just asking because I want to know
I am a supporter of Dominica and it’s people. In management the higher powers will make mistake. Linton constantly go to the airwaves instead of the house of assembly to make his point. The prime minister travel to the United States constantly. What makes you think the FBI would not have arrested him if he was harboring a criminal? Linton the way you go about things is wrong, Instead of these childish outburst please concentrate on Marigot and how you can defeat the DLP. You spend way to much time concentrating on Skerrit. Running a country is not running a bus from marigot to Roseau where you only have to be concern of is gas, oil and road condition. I advice you to concentrate on Dominica future instead of yours being PM. It might happen one day but I am telling you if that ever happen god help Dominica. I hope the UWP is smart enough to know they will not win with you. You might not be a bad person but you are not a leader.
Linton has repeatedly suggested that the House meet once a month but his appeals fall on Skerrit’s deaf ears because he hates to be called to task and held accountable, even by his own cabinet members.
Thank you so much for your beautiful worded comment. I believe that Lennox is way too invested in Skerrit rather than the well being of Dominica. Honestly he sounds like a woman who was dumped by her lover. Its time that he focuses on his constituents and figure out how he can make their lives better. Enoughvwith the bashing of Skerrit Lennox.. You sound pathetic desperate. Besides there are other ways to get the peoples attention. Organize some town hall meeting and get the peoples thoughts instead of you always being on the radio like some gossip queen
You that bit of human garbage, I don’t care who the heck you are pretending to be, but; I assure you Dominicans do not want your support; you are as phoney as a four dollar bill! You are a blind weasel crawling through garbage; probably wish to be heard.
You may be a toilet cleaner whoever you; if you were anything, you would have written your comments under your legitimate name instead of a fictitious: “NYPD” nobody is interested in New York Police Department: you are an idiot to believe we are impressed with such crap.
Lennox has become your target; for all I know you might be in the United States illegally singing for your damn supper: but Skerrit hands can’t reach you from Dominica to feed your hungry dirty mouth.
It is Lennox prerogative to speak wherever, and whenever the opportunity arises; be it in the parliament, or on Radio, or Television. So just shut up,
Only an idiot would not know when FBI is on to someone they only take them into custody at the…
Continue:
Only an idiot would not know when the FBI is on to someone they only take them into custody at the appropriate time!
The do not arrest people based on innuendoes and they say; sometimes the FBI investigate a person for years, it is not like Dominica where your behind came from; where police are called to investigate murder, and in a few hours the say case close, without the murderer in custody.
You wait and see one way or the other, Skerrit will be arrested convicted, and jailed be it in America, Dominica, or one of the Middle Eastern countries, and a puppet like you will defecate in your trousers when it happen!
You stop with this unadulterated cesspit of filth…Do we have a parliament in Dominica?You know very well that,this only exist by name!!…Has the question honourable Linton asked about a list of our diplomats answered?You are absolutely,totally ignorant of how the FBI does its work…So it would serve you well to SHUT UP ON THAT MATTER!!!Stop being an accessory of evil..I think that ALL,ALL,ALL,efforts must be made to let the INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY,know what is going on in this failed and corrupt state called Dominica.I love this honourable man called Lennox Linton!
you mean the same house where MickeY Mouse run things and decide what the opposition can and cannot say? The same house where Skerrit refuses to answer questions? Garcon Laborites TOH SOOTEWER! Dominicans became so dependent on their handouts and red clinic they don’t want to jeopardize that so whatever Skerrit do is fine. Idiots!!!!!
NYPD if trump can win then it is not impossible for lennox to win .
Do you think the US administration care about an iranian fugitive. If they (US) knew they would even help the Da Government to find a hiding place for him.
Maybe you don’t listen to house of assembly. I can clearly say that because of your statements in your 3rd sentence. He has been constantly blocked by the speaker. And if you are saying why would the FBI arrest skerrit, that means you are saying that skerrit is clean. Therefore whether the FBI arrest him of not it shouldn’t be a problem. We need a clean investigation. We can’t allow the government to audit itself. Do you recall the amount of time Mr. Linton request parliament assistance in works for his area? sea wall not fix, roads not fix, hospital not fix. stop being hypocritical. Lying all the time won’t make it the truth.
Lennox always puts his feet in his mouth. Time for him to take them out and do something good for Dominica, for the constituents who voted for him because of James.
You need to shut your mouth.
The speaker never wants to give Mr Linton a fzir chabce to make his contribution.
My suggestion is that we ask for the assistance of Donald Trump to help us investigate all of this corruption and all of these criminals that are being given our passports and worse Diplomatic passports.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
I agree with you NYPD, Lenox is a jealous child.
Spot on NYPD
Well said!
“He did not elaborate on the evidence”.
Linton is the master of conjecture.
Your comment is wrong – the FBI cant just randomly arrest a serving head of state without building a case. Just give them a little while.
Don’t you worry about Lennox either, save it for Skerritt, looks like he’ll be needing it real soon.
You always have a source, lol. Fake news in my Trump voice.
if you are real possie you would know where he lived
Lennox, as one who someday might be prime minister of Dominica, why are you calling for foreign intervention? St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Lucia and Grenada all have issues with their programs, just listen to the various opposition parties. But unlike you, non of the opposition in the other islands are calling for foreign intervention. Do you want to make us a colony ruled by an absentee department in UK, France or the USA?
Foreign intervention is necessary to get rid of the evil being perpetuated on this land. You all need to STOP being so blind and politically ignorant. Pleaseeee Mr. Linton keep on calling for foreign intervention souplay. Call on the UN to trigger an investigation into the crooks so they can be held accountable some day. Enough is enough. Don’t let sympathizers of the Poopoo Cabal crush your spirit. They talk about brining things up in parliament but the house belongs to the same old speaker so that doh good.
We NEED FOREIGN INTERVENTION now!
Assertive and pissed off now!
Is not he one calling for foreign intervention.Thousands of Dominican who love Dominica would like to see that..I AM NUMBER ONE!!Whst should he call for?More Iranians?
@point to you ignorance seems to be bliss in fact for people such as you madness is gladness
Those countries have their problems to deal with. Do you think they will forsake their problems and worry over this, a man from Iran who did not kill anybody?
Those types of governments as Iran took much from the people and oppressed them. Which western government would bother about what Linton stated?
……maybe a Chinese colony!!!! Think about it!!
I am sure that a lot of Grenadians were happy for foreign intervention. our own P.M. at the time was ,instrumetal in that and if my memory serves me right, most fif not all Caricom members supplied support and manpower.
Lennox you sound like a small child throwing a temper tantrum over a lollipop. that’s not the way things work. You and your banditos better wheel and come again. The majority of citizens of our lovely island stand firm with the Prime Minister. You must learn to behave yourself. You think God doesn’t still love Dominica??????? THINK AGAIN. IF there is a turn for you, which I doubt very much. WAIT. In the meantime you and your shameless UWPites LEAVE OUR PM ALONE . Even some of your own supporters want nothing to do with you. They are just tolerating you. Imagine some of them prefer to walk than ask you for a ride. That just prove in what light they see you
@ dayandnightvision you are deluding yourself it is the stench which is coming out of the govt. camp that is the problem
The Skeritt administration must secure its corruption stable with greater reinforcement political steel. Every time Skeritt gets into trouble especially with passport selling or delivery of passports to diplomats, it is always after the scandal has left the stable we hear of all kinds of defenses especially by Tony. Their was a defense after the Chinese lady $400,000 passport fiasco. Their were defenses when the passport scandals of Lap Seng, Alison Madacfre, Rudolph King, Francisco Corallo, Jonathan Brown came to light, and presently, Monfared, another defense. You noticed, due diligence has always been blamed. Had the Minister of Foreign Affairs answer the questions in parliament concerning the holder of diplomatic passport, all that rorrow right now would be minimal. After the CBS sixty minutes interview, many Dominicans called Mr. Linton a hero. I am now calling Pat Aaron and Dice heroes, for the song, my Dominica trade house dot com.
The pros and cons. Play the dice, snakes and ladders. Who is the winner?
Does he really think that the international community is going to heed his call to help a country like Iran (by extraditing this diplomat/former diplomat to face allegations of corruption in Iran) known for its human rights violations and which, as far as I am aware, is not a ‘friend’ of the US or the Western world and throw out the current government of Dominica??? I myself thought is in the US this diplomat/former diplomat was wanted by oui until I read the entire article. Come on man??? I think we know better…let’s move on to the next issue!
We will not Join with Lenox to Demonstrate against our Government. Lenox plans are bound to fail. Satan will not win.
Indeed Satan will not win, Lennox will!
@ dayandnightvision you are deluding yourself it is the stench which is coming out of the govt. camp that is the problem@ wikins the same way that dame mary eugenia and roosie won lennox can win because he is fighting to save dominica
@ wilkins you sound alot like those fake christians, material christians
Do you know the “Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel”? Pray it. Let Satan and his corteges, the destroyers take a back step. They also fear St. Michael who threw Satan out of Heaven.
Amen 🙏🏽
Lenox is opening a loop whole for the UN to take over Dominica because he defames the Good name of Dominica Internationally. Dominica will never be under his rulership if he continues his nonsense. The world is watching.
look in the mirror… a little above your eye brows.
That would be the best thing to happen to Dominica. Pleaseeeeeeeeee let the UN take over before its too late. I know for sure these crooks will end up in stocky or the Hague behind bars.
Assertive and pissed off!
@prophet o’ lying prophet shameless prophet it is God who is setting up govts. and taking them down if God decides it will be lennox next then so be it
How can the UN take over Dominica? The UN should keep its nose out of the business of Dominica. Those authorities at the UN are godless.
ruler?? what ruler?? the one you us to measure how stupid this comment is??? NOBODY rules the people… this is NOBODY MONARCHY…..the people have the power EVERYDAY you MAKAK!!!
Speaking on The Hot Seat on Q95 on Thursday morning, he said the international community needs to get involved in the matter “right now” and the government must resign.
Haha
Tell him to keep dreaming.. the joker
@ righteous who laugh last laughs the best
Ah Ha? Real stupidity. Let me tell you. You want to bet the international community could not care less?
Dominica did not harbor the man. Who in Dominica knew anything about his personal life?
Let us as level minded Dominicans play back this movie; remember the appointment of the Head of the CBI program and the qualifications advertised to fill this post; may i remind Dominicans and the rest of the world( PhD in the field of finance or some other University degree coupled with years of experience in that related field); guess who the Punjab PhD appointed Emmanuel Nanthan. Can’t we see that the whole thing was planned and calculated to benefit these; and what about these wood-ants that we do not hear from but who behind the scene are directing operations. Some of them are our best legal minds who are exploiting every loophole of our outdated Laws; it’s time for these people to be prosecuted, and tried in the Courts of Public Opinion and sentenced appropriately ; we will never get any redress from the Judiciary.
Extremely good point.
Do you know how hypocritical and dishonest you are when you say quote “it’s time for these people to be prosecuted, and tried in the Courts of Public Opinion and sentenced appropriately ; we will never get any redress from the Judiciary”. Only rouge Countries who are in the abyss, ruled by dictators would do such thing. In Dominica we have a Judiciary system with Courts and Laws that allows for due process and “evidence”, a person is innocent until proven guilty, it’s the hallmark of our society, not mob rule.
I suppose the court of public opinion you are referring to is “elections” Right JJ? Elections will soon come. Don’t forget your party has a dismal record with winning elections OK! Four consecutive losses. That is an impressive failure. Unless of course you are referring to May 29, 1979 style. Even then you need the masses on your side. Go for it! Carnival (5 more weeks) and then Lent (for 7 more weeks after carnival) will deal with all you. So go for it now.
Mona, need I remind you that the last time round the score was UWP + 3, DLP – 3.
And this despite the fact that Roosevelt spent over $30 million on his campaign and brought in numerous voters from overseas. you have a strange definition of a loser.
punjab phd lmao some dominicans really have a good sense of humour
Are u guys for real. Our country Diplomatic is sold to a wanted man in 2014 by Alick Lawrence.Thats our country reputation thats involve. I dont care if its UWP DFP DLP or pappe party. It should stop imediately. Dominica is not a prostitute where we have to sell passport to survive. Take out the Ignorance in u all eyes
Why do you follow the cult of ignorance. If you think that The Government would knowingly sell a diplomatic passport to a wanted man pity your intelligence, wow.
And if you think Skerrit wont i pity you
To Push ON
It seems the cult of ignorance is contagious.
Linton please get it your BIG HEAD that you CANNOT AND WILL NEVER THE PRIME MINISTER OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA NOT NOW OR EVEN IN A LIFETIME, so please continue to dream on brother. that just simply as that.
@ righteous who laugh last laughs the best
@CASSIE says who cassie says who when lennox becomes prime minister he will owe his victory to labor they will cause him to win. can you fight against the wind ?
forget about linton. So you ok with the people that were our diplomats arrested one after the other? Are you not concerned?
God forbid! Should that ever happen, woe to Dominica and nationals. Linton has a big head which is too big for his body.
what have u got to lose
is that about lennox or our leader
Alas but I have question and who should the international world put as our Government? I hope you are not thinkingof you and the UWP.
The majority of Dominicans are with our Prime Minister and this Government. You really believe the international world does ot now that?
The international world believes in fair and transparent elections that we have in Dominica. No government resigning if that is the only way you can see yourself as being the Prime Minister you are in the wrong job.
“The majority of Dominicans are with our Prime Minister and this Government”
– Alternative Facts
Afus some Dominicans can say rubbish and believe it.
Alternative Facts is what the UWP has been trying to dish to the people of Dominica since 2000 and that is why they have been unable to convince us and to win the hearts and votes of Dominicans to make any meaningful inpact. So they result to their Alternative Facts time and time again.
We all know by now what the meaning of alternative facts means. This man either have very bad advisers using him or he refuses to take advice and ends up alienating the said people he wants to represent and push us further and further away as we recognize what we saw as he wanting for Dominica and want we want for Dominica are totally different.
We certainly do need any international body coming in and helping dismantle own government to install them. We hope they will awake from that dream soon.
Elephan , where is the proof for this sttement?, you foolish to believe that,You really think all dominicans are foolish like you?, or beggar like you? ,look at the stats of last election ,and tell me ,after a party spend 36 million dollars in 30 days,,and all kind of corrupt practices ,,and still lost how many seats, ,you fool
Keep on passing through..seems your brains pass through ur head already
Remember the only reason why DLP is in office now is OVERSEAS VOTES…Without the imported votes they would easily lost the 2014 election….More than 17000 votes.
@ just passing through you think that sekkit have the certificate of title for dominica ?
@ just passing throughdid you take poll? do you really believe your fantasy?
There is no cover up. This is fake news. The gentleman never had a diplomatic passport and was never arrested by anyone. This is just another Linton-sponsored stunt.
Dominicans, please grow up.
Boss man please shut up your foul mouth; so why did the Min of Foreign Affairs issue a statement saying that his Diplomatic passport was canceled. Stay the hellllll out of peoples business.
I have seen the statement as presented on DNO. It is not convincing and I strongly suspect the person issuing it is not a bona fide official. In any event, why are Dominicans so outraged? This man is only a suspect and has yet to be convicted of any crime. As a Dominican citizen, he deserves our assistance, counsel and sympathy, not condemnation for a crime, or crimes that have yet to be proved against him.
Let me put it this way. If anyone went to the police with a report that a person in Dominica was a pedophile and had raped a young child and presented faked up evidence when complaining to the police about that, the accused person’s life WOULD NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN!
Even though, the investigation was dropped, the person cleared of all charges, the Internet and media coverage would still remain that the person had been a rapist and pedophile.
Remember, what goes around, comes around. We cannot condemn anyone until justice is served and in the case of Monforad, it…
Sir, even our own govt. confirms that this gentleman was furnished with one of our diplomatic passports, in the rank of ambassador. Please read the following article from the newsdesk of Naharnet of 16 jan., 2017, the leading Lebanese news medium, sourced from AFP (Agence France Presse) one of the most respected news agencies in the world:
“Iran arrests corrupt fugitive after international manhunt”.
I would respectfully submit that mr. Linton does not have the influence to plant such an elaborite story with these two august foreign news sources. I know it is a very hard fact for most of us to swallow that our own government appears to be involved in such nefarious schemes. Personally, I feel betrayed by the people we entrusted with the management of our country.
When will you stop propagating such foolishness. Before you feel betrayed by the people you entrusted with the management of the country,look within your self, this is called self introspection.Stop lying to your self, for there to be betrayal, there would have to been trust first, you have never trusted The Government so how can The Government betray you. You have put all your trust in Linton and that’s where the potential of you being betrayed.
“Iran arrests corrupt fugitive after international manhunt” – so because someone gives an opinion that a person is corrupt and that person is arrested, ALL Dominicans treat the suspect as done and dusted – a convicted criminal? If that is the case then Dominicans are among the most evil and ignorant people on earth.
We are all innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO ONE should be judged by any of us to be a criminal when we have no evidence whatsoever of misdeeds and indeed there has been no conviction in a court of law.
I send my prayers to Monfared and his family for this dreadful time in his life to end on a positive note for them. Let’s hope that most of you out there who are civilized Dominicans will join me in support for our fellow Dominican who is INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.
You are clearly insane. Get Help.
Elephant, I suggest Sir that you are the one that is defective as anyone with half a brain would seek to justify their conclusions before blurting them out like a deranged half-wit.
If you black and posting with a white man picture, you can’t be taken seriously..especially given the nonsense u posting
You guys do realize the guy is being sarcastic right?
kincaid u seems to be one of those criminals who have our passports plz dont come here
There is no cover up. This is fake news. The gentleman never had a diplomatic passport and was never arrested by anyone. This is just another Linton-sponsored stunt.
Dominicans, please grow up.
We will certainly stand up with our PM. We will continue to reject the likes of Linton and Christian. Linton is unable to convince the majority of the populace that he is a better alternative, and so every opportunity that he gets with some fabricated story he takes it and run with it. Linton, your pleas will continue to fall on deaf ears. We will stand, However, it will be in solidarity with our PM. We love our PM, now take that!
@DC I hope u will fight the FBI when they come for them in Dominica.
Dc , Not we, ,You will go down with your pm , because he is certainly going down, I hope you know that your PM do not need you anymore ,but you certainly needs him, He made you a beggar ,fool
AMEN and amen we love our PM, Skerro our one and ONLY God bless Domininica. Grand chemin pour Skerro navigée san domage devant PM we love you.
Please be clear on who is that “we”you are talking about.They captured Bin Laden RIGHT in Pakistan…Just think of that and stop your idiocy…
Well, he will not stand up with you all. Why should he run the risk? he has enough stashed away to retire and enjoy a luxury life wherever he wants. You think he is mad? The only thing that guys thinks we are good for is giving him our vote. Garcon, never ever again, trust me.
@ DCyou probably believe that skerrit will stay in power for life everlasting ?
Come now, aren’t these guys too desperate? When is Gabu, Lennox and Thompson going to stop this nonsense? How often have they given us the feeling of finally catching Skeritt in something and came up empty handed (Panama Papers??). The fact that they are unable to come up with the hard evidence time and time again speak volumes. Trust me, there is no way Skeritt can evade the FBI, CIA, Scottland Yard, Interpol and the likes for over ten years without being caught. There is no way, Period! It’s sad to see Gabu wake and join Linton’s effort once again. I see these guys as being very dishonest to the point of turning on each other because of their desperate and selfish ways. All I’m ask for is the hard evidence, not innuendos. It seems like the more project that gets on the way the more desperate. Probably Skerrit and the DLP should seat on their hands and allow the Gabu’s et al to continue with their lies. What a bunch of sorry souls…Shameful!!!!
Are you ”Please” one of those persons who found the mountain of hard evidence that the UWP led government was corrupt and as such had them voted out of office? We know otherwise because Tony Astaphans spilled the beans.
Is it purely coincidental then, that several Diplomats all getting caught on similar charges involving large Sums of money..What evidence would you need to see, even to think for two minutes?
DA fini bat with that mentality..Good Luck!!
@ just passing throughdid you take poll? do you really believe your fantasy?
@ please I can understand your feeling it is because you most likely hate lennox gabu and thompson that’s why you cannot accept reality/
Seeing that so may issues concerning diplomatic appointments and the CBI are been raised. Some of these questionable appointments date back the DFP and UWP administrations. Given the current tone of the UWP to the CBI program, is the UWP if elected to office going to continue this program? This should be known as most of these program have issues including the one in St. Kitts which was the gold standard for CBI programs for the UWP. Again will a Lennox Linton administration continue the sale of Dominican citizenship or as Gabriel put cash and carry citizenship.
@ANON JUST AGREE that corruption is going on no fire no smoke
Bet Linton cannot wait to be PM of Dominica and to put his hand on the CBI Program. Any turn he gets he opposes the PM. Linton’s cantankerous reputation is known. Who cares that Linton is believable? He is not!
That is rather interesting, Lenox you stated that you was aware that the Iranian government had contacted the government of Dominica concerning he Ex-Diplomat in 2016. it is somewhat ironic you are now making these allegations. every Dominican would like to know the circumstances surrounding the allegations leveled at the Ex-Diplomat but it would be prudent to get the facts straight before we hang our country out there to dry before these facts are ascertained. just remember, words are powerful and once uttered cannot be taken back. I pray that God will continue to guide and protect our beautiful country.
When will Lenox do something constructive for our Country? Always the first to make allegations before acquiring facts. Your hate for the current Governing bodies clouds your judgment and displays the country you say that you loved in such a bad light.
The time is soon come when people like U and those who think like U will run for UR. life.
the bomb burst, the Iron hot, stock farm door start to swing open so U all are desperate, Yes protect all U interest but captain down to cook will pay for it
and D/ca will surely rise again!!
Did you want to say Lennox or yourself..To me this is the most constructive thing he has done for Dominica,and for a numskull like you.It’s even more constructive than his appearance on CBS 60minutes.
@ please all you know and can believe is alternative facts
I will have to sign an EXECUTIVE ORDER to get to the buttom of that
@ANON JUST AGREE that corruption is going on no fire no smoke