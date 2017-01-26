Linton suggests government cover-up in Monfared matterDominica News Online - Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at 9:50 AM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has suggested that the government is involved in a cover-up in a matter involving Iranian national and ex-diplomat of Dominica, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared who was arrested on allegations of being involved in his country biggest-ever corruption scandal.
Speaking on The Hot Seat on Q95 on Thursday morning, he said the international community needs to get involved in the matter “right now” and the government must resign.
“I am suggesting to you Matt that this government is involved in an elaborate cover-up on the behalf of Ali Reza Monfared and the international community needs to get involved in this right now,” he said, speaking to host Matt Peltier. “Because the evidence that they’re presenting is suggesting that very clearly that the authorities, the Iranian authorities, had made their interest in Monfared known to the government of Dominica prior to January 20, 2016.”
According to Linton, Monfared lived in Dominica until September 2016, months after the January 20, 2016 date on which the government said his diplomatic passport was revoked.
After news broke of Monfared’s arrest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on his status saying that he became a citizen of Dominica, and eventually a diplomat, following a comprehensive due diligence investigation.
But Linton said there is evidence from that Ministry which shows that the government of Dominica refused to cooperate with the government of Iran on the extradition of Monfared to face trial. He did not elaborate on the evidence.
“The evidence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests the government was harboring and protecting a fugitive from justice in Dominica and for that reason alone they must resign and they must resign now,” he claimed, adding the whole situation is “getting ridiculous.”
Linton added, “The evidence we have tells us very clearly that Iran was unsuccessful in its approaches to the government of Dominica to get this Iranian national that they had an interest in (him being) moved out of Dominica so he could face the music in Iran. So the Iranians got in touch with the Cubans and asked the Cubans whether they could exercise any influence in the matter. I heard that story sometime last year in 2016 while Monfared was living here. I got to find out that the Iranian government had an interest in him through sources in Havana.”
He went on to say that the government, in its release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is confirming that it knew authorities had an interest in him before January 20, 2016.
“However Monfared was able to stay in Dominica until September of 2016 and then leave Dominica for hiding in some other location in the Caribbean with the collusion and collaboration of the government,” he stated.
Linton noted that the government is now “doubling down to concoct lies” to defend Monfared and make up a story “as if it was not that bad.”
“No, it is very bad and the government is involved in something that is very dangerous and the people of Dominica must now stand up …” he said, adding that Dominicans must be more responsible than the government is showing to be in the face of requests in resolving international crimes.
“People of Dominica, listen to me carefully this morning,” he noted. “It is time for you to clearly say to this government, they must demit office… I am ashamed and I wish our country ends this foolishness right now. I wish our country ends the outrage of a government right now.”
I am a supporter of Dominica and it’s people. In management the higher powers will make mistake. Linton constantly go to the airwaves instead of the house of assembly to make his point. The prime minister travel to the United States constantly. What makes you think the FBI would not have arrested him if he was harboring a criminal? Linton the way you go about things is wrong, Instead of these childish outburst please concentrate on Marigot and how you can defeat the DLP. You spend way to much time concentrating on Skerrit. Running a country is not running a bus from marigot to Roseau where you only have to be concern of is gas, oil and road condition. I advice you to concentrate on Dominica future instead of yours being PM. It might happen one day but I am telling you if that ever happen god help Dominica. I hope the UWP is smart enough to know they will not win with you. You might not be a bad person but you are not a leader.
You always have a source, lol. Fake news in my Trump voice.
Lennox, as one who someday might be prime minister of Dominica, why are you calling for foreign intervention? St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Lucia and Grenada all have issues with their programs, just listen to the various opposition parties. But unlike you, non of the opposition in the other islands are calling for foreign intervention. Do you want to make us a colony ruled by an absentee department in UK, France or the USA?
Lennox you sound like a small child throwing a temper tantrum over a lollipop. that’s not the way things work. You and your banditos better wheel and come again. The majority of citizens of our lovely island stand firm with the Prime Minister. You must learn to behave yourself. You think God doesn’t still love Dominica??????? THINK AGAIN. IF there is a turn for you, which I doubt very much. WAIT. In the meantime you and your shameless UWPites LEAVE OUR PM ALONE . Even some of your own supporters want nothing to do with you. They are just tolerating you. Imagine some of them prefer to walk than ask you for a ride. That just prove in what light they see you
The Skeritt administration must secure its corruption stable with greater reinforcement political steel. Every time Skeritt gets into trouble especially with passport selling or delivery of passports to diplomats, it is always after the scandal has left the stable we hear of all kinds of defenses especially by Tony. Their was a defense after the Chinese lady $400,000 passport fiasco. Their were defenses when the passport scandals of Lap Seng, Alison Madacfre, Rudolph King, Francisco Corallo, Jonathan Brown came to light, and presently, Monfared, another defense. You noticed, due diligence has always been blamed. Had the Minister of Foreign Affairs answer the questions in parliament concerning the holder of diplomatic passport, all that rorrow right now would be minimal. After the CBS sixty minutes interview, many Dominicans called Mr. Linton a hero. I am now calling Pat Aaron and Dice heroes, for the song, my Dominica trade house dot com.
Does he really think that the international community is going to heed his call to help a country like Iran (by extraditing this diplomat/former diplomat to face allegations of corruption in Iran) known for its human rights violations and which, as far as I am aware, is not a ‘friend’ of the US or the Western world and throw out the current government of Dominica??? I myself thought is in the US this diplomat/former diplomat was wanted by oui until I read the entire article. Come on man??? I think we know better…let’s move on to the next issue!
We will not Join with Lenox to Demonstrate against our Government. Lenox plans are bound to fail. Satan will not win.
Lenox is opening a loop whole for the UN to take over Dominica because he defames the Good name of Dominica Internationally. Dominica will never be under his rulership if he continues his nonsense. The world is watching.
Haha
Let us as level minded Dominicans play back this movie; remember the appointment of the Head of the CBI program and the qualifications advertised to fill this post; may i remind Dominicans and the rest of the world( PhD in the field of finance or some other University degree coupled with years of experience in that related field); guess who the Punjab PhD appointed Emmanuel Nanthan. Can’t we see that the whole thing was planned and calculated to benefit these; and what about these wood-ants that we do not hear from but who behind the scene are directing operations. Some of them are our best legal minds who are exploiting every loophole of our outdated Laws; it’s time for these people to be prosecuted, and tried in the Courts of Public Opinion and sentenced appropriately ; we will never get any redress from the Judiciary.
Are u guys for real. Our country Diplomatic is sold to a wanted man in 2014 by Alick Lawrence.Thats our country reputation thats involve. I dont care if its UWP DFP DLP or pappe party. It should stop imediately. Dominica is not a prostitute where we have to sell passport to survive. Take out the Ignorance in u all eyes
Linton please get it your BIG HEAD that you CANNOT AND WILL NEVER THE PRIME MINISTER OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA NOT NOW OR EVEN IN A LIFETIME, so please continue to dream on brother. that just simply as that.
Alas but I have question and who should the international world put as our Government? I hope you are not thinkingof you and the UWP.
The majority of Dominicans are with our Prime Minister and this Government. You really believe the international world does ot now that?
The international world believes in fair and transparent elections that we have in Dominica. No government resigning if that is the only way you can see yourself as being the Prime Minister you are in the wrong job.
“The majority of Dominicans are with our Prime Minister and this Government”
– Alternative Facts
Afus some Dominicans can say rubbish and believe it.
Keep on passing through..seems your brains pass through ur head already
There is no cover up. This is fake news. The gentleman never had a diplomatic passport and was never arrested by anyone. This is just another Linton-sponsored stunt.
Dominicans, please grow up.
Boss man please shut up your foul mouth; so why did the Min of Foreign Affairs issue a statement saying that his Diplomatic passport was canceled. Stay the hellllll out of peoples business.
Sir, even our own govt. confirms that this gentleman was furnished with one of our diplomatic passports, in the rank of ambassador. Please read the following article from the newsdesk of Naharnet of 16 jan., 2017, the leading Lebanese news medium, sourced from AFP (Agence France Presse) one of the most respected news agencies in the world:
“Iran arrests corrupt fugitive after international manhunt”.
I would respectfully submit that mr. Linton does not have the influence to plant such an elaborite story with these two august foreign news sources. I know it is a very hard fact for most of us to swallow that our own government appears to be involved in such nefarious schemes. Personally, I feel betrayed by the people we entrusted with the management of our country.
You are clearly insane. Get Help.
If you black and posting with a white man picture, you can’t be taken seriously..especially given the nonsense u posting
There is no cover up. This is fake news. The gentleman never had a diplomatic passport and was never arrested by anyone. This is just another Linton-sponsored stunt.
Dominicans, please grow up.
We will certainly stand up with our PM. We will continue to reject the likes of Linton and Christian. Linton is unable to convince the majority of the populace that he is a better alternative, and so every opportunity that he gets with some fabricated story he takes it and run with it. Linton, your pleas will continue to fall on deaf ears. We will stand, However, it will be in solidarity with our PM. We love our PM, now take that!
@DC I hope u will fight the FBI when they come for them in Dominica.
Come now, aren’t these guys too desperate? When is Gabu, Lennox and Thompson going to stop this nonsense? How often have they given us the feeling of finally catching Skeritt in something and came up empty handed (Panama Papers??). The fact that they are unable to come up with the hard evidence time and time again speak volumes. Trust me, there is no way Skeritt can evade the FBI, CIA, Scottland Yard, Interpol and the likes for over ten years without being caught. There is no way, Period! It’s sad to see Gabu wake and join Linton’s effort once again. I see these guys as being very dishonest to the point of turning on each other because of their desperate and selfish ways. All I’m ask for is the hard evidence, not innuendos. It seems like the more project that gets on the way the more desperate. Probably Skerrit and the DLP should seat on their hands and allow the Gabu’s et al to continue with their lies. What a bunch of sorry souls…Shameful!!!!
Are you ”Please” one of those persons who found the mountain of hard evidence that the UWP led government was corrupt and as such had them voted out of office? We know otherwise because Tony Astaphans spilled the beans.
Is it purely coincidental then, that several Diplomats all getting caught on similar charges involving large Sums of money..What evidence would you need to see, even to think for two minutes?
DA fini bat with that mentality..Good Luck!!
Seeing that so may issues concerning diplomatic appointments and the CBI are been raised. Some of these questionable appointments date back the DFP and UWP administrations. Given the current tone of the UWP to the CBI program, is the UWP if elected to office going to continue this program? This should be known as most of these program have issues including the one in St. Kitts which was the gold standard for CBI programs for the UWP. Again will a Lennox Linton administration continue the sale of Dominican citizenship or as Gabriel put cash and carry citizenship.
That is rather interesting, Lenox you stated that you was aware that the Iranian government had contacted the government of Dominica concerning he Ex-Diplomat in 2016. it is somewhat ironic you are now making these allegations. every Dominican would like to know the circumstances surrounding the allegations leveled at the Ex-Diplomat but it would be prudent to get the facts straight before we hang our country out there to dry before these facts are ascertained. just remember, words are powerful and once uttered cannot be taken back. I pray that God will continue to guide and protect our beautiful country.
When will Lenox do something constructive for our Country? Always the first to make allegations before acquiring facts. Your hate for the current Governing bodies clouds your judgment and displays the country you say that you loved in such a bad light.
The time is soon come when people like U and those who think like U will run for UR. life.
the bomb burst, the Iron hot, stock farm door start to swing open so U all are desperate, Yes protect all U interest but captain down to cook will pay for it
and D/ca will surely rise again!!
I will have to sign an EXECUTIVE ORDER to get to the buttom of that