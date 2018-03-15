A milestone, not fortunate to be observed by many, is being celebrated by the Lions Club of Dominica this week. The Club is on March 15, 2018 celebrating 50 years of providing community Service to Dominica. Sponsored by the Lions Club of Bridgetown Barbados and under the leadership of the TA Boyd, the first President, the Club received its charter documents.

The Club has faithfully served the local community though several projects and activities, some still visible and their presence quite visible post TS Erika and Hurricane Maria. Through funding received from Lions Club International, the club was able to fund construction of the building which now houses the Workshop for the Blind, assist towards the construction of Operation Youth Quake, contributed financially and in kind to institutions such as the St. Marten School Vocational Programme, the Dominica Infirmary, Award of Scholarship to secondary school students, Reading Programmes at Primary School and facilitating young persons participation regional youth exchange programme annual among many other projects.

To Commemorate this Golden Occasion several activities have been planned. The Club attended services at the Lady of Fatima Church on Sunday, March 11, 2018 followed by a family picnic at the Purple Turtle Beach. A Panel Discussion featuring representatives of the Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and Junior Chamber will be held on March 15 at the UWI Auditorium from 6:00 p.m., Annual Club Audit by the Visiting District Governor Lion Sherwin Greenidge, MJF of Barbados and a grand gala dinner at the Parish Hall on March 17, 2018.

Dubbed Knights of the Blind by Helen Keller and while the focus has shifted from Sight to different areas, the Club will seek continue in its endeavours at aiding those in need and less fortunate and looks forward to serving with love and commitment for many more years to come.

Persons who have served at various capacities in the club since its charter include Hon. LI Austin, OBE, Dr. Edward Watty, R. Stanley Fadelle, C A Goodridge, AL Emanuel, Arthur C B Watty, R. Bernard Royer, Dr. WEV Green, Dr. HP Ramcharan, Cecil A, BElot, MBE, J, N Liburd with members being EOD Charles, Joseph Nassief, LG Roberts, Stafford Shillingford, AWL Williams, George Gabriel, O Gonsalez Peltier, Patrick A Rolle and Dr. Bernard Sorhaindo, Curtis RT Tonge, Hector Blackman, G. Cools Lartigue, Newman Collins, Akel Raffoul, Dr. Colmore Christian, Evans John, Oliver St. John, William R Charles, Joan Thomas, Diana Angol among others have led the club and contributed to its attaining this golden status.

The Lions Club of Dominica is a non-profit service organization which functions under the gambits of Lions Clubs International. We meet every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at the Workshop for the blind under the leadership of Kevin Seaman as President for 2017/2018.