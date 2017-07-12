Under the theme “We Serve”, The LIONS and LEO clubs of Dominica held a joint Installation Ceremony to mark the commencement of the new Lionistic Year 2017/2018 on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The event was also a momentous one as Lions Club International celebrated their Centennial Anniversary of 100 years of humanitarian service while the local chapter will be celebrating its Golden Anniversary with fifty years of service in Dominica.

The event was kick started by a Eucharistic celebration at the Anglican Church in Roseau followed by the official ceremony at the Grand Old House restaurant in Roseau.

A new Board of Directors for both clubs were installed with Lion Kevin Seaman continuing as Lion President once more. Leo Fabiena Joseph is the newly inducted President of the Leo club. Both pledged their continued service and dedication to the club and in service of Dominica by extension, as they take on their positions for the New Year. Lion Kevin in his speech made mention of multiple areas of servitude that the LIONS contributed namely education, health, financial and other areas of assistance to different individuals. He has chosen “ Sustaining Lionism beyond Fifty through Service to the Community” as the theme under which the local Club will operate.

Featured guests were Hon Dr. Kenneth Darroux and fellow service member Rotarian Paul Frampton. Hon. Dr. Darroux congratulated the club on its anniversary and commended the club on its years of service to Dominica and its citizens. He gave a heartfelt thanks to the club on its prompt and efficient response to not only his constituency after the passing of Tropical storm Erica but to all of Dominica.

Rotarian Paul Frampton highlighted the similarities in background, objectives and duties of the Lions and Rotary clubs. He expressed the need for commitment and dedication in volunteerism as this is a humbling and fulfilling movement.

A number of lions were highlighted and awarded for different areas of achievement during the previous Lionistic year 2016/2017. A special achievement of the title of Melvin Jones Fellow (MJF) was bestowed unto Lion Louisiana Dubique. This is the highest award that any single Lion can be awarded with. Lion Louisiana was conferred with this honor because of her many years of tireless and selfless contribution to the club. Johnille Leslie and Vernice Cuffy were also inducted as members of the Lions Club of Dominica at that ceremony.

As the lions and Leos embark upon this new year they do so under the LIONS objectives of encouraging service minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward , and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards, industry, professions, public works and private endeavours.