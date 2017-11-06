The Baltic state of Lithuania has allocated 10,000 euros in aid to Dominica following the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday said the money will be transferred to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to the ministry, Lithuania responded to an appeal by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for around 27-million euros to be raised for Dominica by the end of the year.

Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the region in September caused widespread damage and destruction in Dominica.

According to the World Bank, Lithuania has a population of 2.8-million and its capital is Vilnius.