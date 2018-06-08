COMMENTARY: Local doctor wants objective look at marijuanaDominica News Online - Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 1:00 PM
EDITOR’s NOTE: In light of the public attention which the issue of the decriminalization/legalization of marijuana is once again receiving, DNO thought it appropriate to revive this article written by Dr. Irving Pascal and which was first published on this site in 2014.
A specialist physician here is calling for an objective look at the issue of cannabis to make informed decisions, rather than the hysteria that it is currently being treated with.
“I would suggest that as mature individuals in a developing country we need to look at situations dispassionately as much as we can or objectively, get the required information to make the decision and then make the decision based on the evidence or the facts rather than hysteria, fear and a lack of knowledge,” Ear, Nose and Throat specialist, Dr. Irving Pascal said in an interview with DNO.
Pascal, who is also a member of ORACLE (Organization for the Reformation of Anti-Cannabis Laws in Dominica), said any reasonable society would want to look at a situation, get the information, get the evidence “and make a decision going forward on it.”
“As more information comes along, you have to change your position,” he argued.
Dr. Pascal admits he is not a smoker and no expert on medicinal cannabis “but an ordinary human being of African accent performing my sacred duty in the country of my birth, in the context of my time.”
He used himself as an example of “his level of ignorance” concerning marijuana and how it all changed when he was invited to give a medical perspective on the plant.
He said during his research he found out that he lacked credible knowledge of a plant that was probably used “since the dawn of mankind for its medicinal properties.”
“So I was quite amazed at the level of my ignorance,” he stated “It somehow struck me that I had been poorly educated on the medicinal aspects of the cannabis plant. So I decided to research it further and joined ORACLE to help to disseminate and share information that was useful especially with the ongoing debate both nationally, regionally and internationally on the decriminalization/ legalization of the cannabis plant.”
He said it also occurred to him that his lack of knowledge on the subject just goes to show “how limited we are; how we base decisions, without accepting that we don’t know all the facts.”
According to http://abqmedicalmarijuana.com/ there are a host of proven medical benefits of marijuana. Among them the well-known benefits are a pain killing or analgesic effect, an anti-anxiety effect, and the suppression of nausea and vomiting, particularly in those suffering from the side effects of chemotherapy or other nausea-inducing medications.
Others include: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cancer, cervical dystonia, crohn’s disease, epilepsy, HIV/AIDS, hospice care, intractable nausea/vomiting, multiple sclerosis, severe anorexia/cachexia, spinal cord damage with intractable spasticity, glaucoma, hepatitis C infection currently receiving antiviral treatment, inflammatory autoimmune-mediated arthritis, painful peripheral neuropathy, severe chronic pain and post-traumatic stress syndrome.
However there are negative sides to it cannabis as well, as one can become addicted or have a psychiatric illness.
Pascal said that this is “sort of a confusing situation to be in especially as a physician.”
He pointed out that his role as a physician is to relieve pain and suffering and there is a plant that produces substances that “has been shown and demonstrated from history, as well as modern scientific research, to have beneficial effects yet the plant is illegal.”
“It is illegal in places like Dominica,” he stated. “A young 21-year-old could get locked up, while at the same time in other parts of the world, the same plant people are using it to get them well and improve their sense of well-being or even make money. And so it is a sort of difficult situation to have to deal with.”
Apart from the healing aspects of marijuana, Pascal is of the opinion that the country owes it to those who have suffered for utilizing cannabis such as the Rastafarian community, “and those who may end up suffering for the persecution, like young people who may get criminalized.”
“We owe it to them to look at these things in a dispassionate way, with the evidence, especially if we can find an economic benefit as well,” he stated.
But Pascal’s view in the matter is facing an uphill battle.
“Marijuana will continue to be an illegal substance in Dominica in the foreseeable future,” Attorney General Levi Peter said recently.
