If you are receiving attachments or links via email from unknown senders, do not open them as authorities worldwide are reporting new global cyber attacks against computer systems.

Known as ransomware, the virus, Petya Goldeneye, encrypts and locks away your computer hard drive making it unusable and demands an untraceable ransom be paid in the digital Bitcoin currency.

The BBC said Ukrainian firms, including the state power company and Kiev’s main airport, were among the first to report issues.

It also said the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has also had to monitor radiation levels manually after its Windows-based sensors were shut down.

The source of the virus is not yet known but Reuters has reported that it has crippled thousands of computers, disrupting operations at ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting production at a chocolate factory in Australia.

Reuters reported that the virus took hold in Ukraine, silently infecting computers after users downloaded a popular tax accounting package or visited a local news site.

Experts say the best thing to prevent infection is not to open attachments or links sent to you by unknown senders or known senders you don’t expect to receive email attachments from.

The experts say the ransomware infects computers and then waits for about an hour before rebooting the machine. While the machine is rebooting, you can switch the computer off to prevent the files from being encrypted and try and to rescue the files from the machine.

They say if the machine boots with the ransom note, don’t pay it. Simply disconnect your PC from the internet, reformat the hard drive and reinstall your files from a backup.

Additionally, you should back up your files regularly and keep your anti-virus software up to date.