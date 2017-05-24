Opposition Member of Parliament for Roseau North, Danny Lugay, has claimed that the government of Dominica has been and continues to withhold funds from constituencies held by the United Workers Party (UWP).

He was addressing a sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, May 24 2017.

He gave a list of constituencies which he said received funds but are all held by the governing Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

“Where are the constituencies of the United Workers Party? There are only six constituencies held and the constituencies held by the United Workers Party, they are the largest contributors to VAT and Income Tax,” he said. “Watch the population centers, the demographics, Roseau North, the largest constituency, Roseau Central, Roseau South…but we see that this doesn’t meet the graces of the Labor Party regime.”

He also added that large sums of money have been provided for development in various communities, however, according to him, “none of the constituencies held by the UWP got any contribution.”

“Salisbury, what we got? Some chicken feed. So why is it that the largest contributors to VAT can be overlooked like that? We have a problem in Dominica. I represent people who are angry, so I cannot come like I am not angry, I am angry,” Lugay exclaimed.

He advised the Minister of Public Works to “do better” with regards to responding to letters of concern about development in the Roseau North.

“You must respect as a constituent, you need to do better than that for the people of Roseau North. You need to ensure that when the cake is sharing, that Roseau North gets its fair slice of the cake,” he remarked.

However, Lugay’s claim was trashed by government MP for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, who said it was “ridiculous.”

“They need to do their research instead of being all out there running their mouths …,” he said when addressing the House.

He said records of funds are documented “in black and white.”

“They are there for those who can read to read,” Darroux stated. “They need to do their work, they need to do their research before they come to this Honorable House and try to mislead Dominicans.”