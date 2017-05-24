Lugay accuses gov’t of withholding funds from UWP constituenciesDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 12:49 PM
Opposition Member of Parliament for Roseau North, Danny Lugay, has claimed that the government of Dominica has been and continues to withhold funds from constituencies held by the United Workers Party (UWP).
He was addressing a sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, May 24 2017.
He gave a list of constituencies which he said received funds but are all held by the governing Dominica Labour Party (DLP).
“Where are the constituencies of the United Workers Party? There are only six constituencies held and the constituencies held by the United Workers Party, they are the largest contributors to VAT and Income Tax,” he said. “Watch the population centers, the demographics, Roseau North, the largest constituency, Roseau Central, Roseau South…but we see that this doesn’t meet the graces of the Labor Party regime.”
He also added that large sums of money have been provided for development in various communities, however, according to him, “none of the constituencies held by the UWP got any contribution.”
“Salisbury, what we got? Some chicken feed. So why is it that the largest contributors to VAT can be overlooked like that? We have a problem in Dominica. I represent people who are angry, so I cannot come like I am not angry, I am angry,” Lugay exclaimed.
He advised the Minister of Public Works to “do better” with regards to responding to letters of concern about development in the Roseau North.
“You must respect as a constituent, you need to do better than that for the people of Roseau North. You need to ensure that when the cake is sharing, that Roseau North gets its fair slice of the cake,” he remarked.
However, Lugay’s claim was trashed by government MP for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, who said it was “ridiculous.”
“They need to do their research instead of being all out there running their mouths …,” he said when addressing the House.
He said records of funds are documented “in black and white.”
“They are there for those who can read to read,” Darroux stated. “They need to do their work, they need to do their research before they come to this Honorable House and try to mislead Dominicans.”
It looks like Dominica has a lot of people who did not finish school and they come on DNO and write nonsense.Even Skerrit does not remember what he said because he contradicts himself or he is very wicked. The jombie money he cannot keep so he has to spread it out will soon burn his hands because this things don last forever.God is watching and soon he will daparlale.
Lucky, if you want to. Eat cake go and bake your cake for you to eat. The same cake Skerrit sharing is it you criticizing that not good. So why you asking for CBI cake?
Wake up, you are in politics. Marigot and Salisbury flourished during the reign of UWP. You sounded redundant to utter these petty things! How many times have you walked out of Parliament? Stupes, do you want carnival money too, who fool you. When your party was in power your PR threw $$$ into their prospective villages too. Your party is the minority! Implying that there are 😡 angry people outside was rather foolish of you, lol: we are also tired of your threats.
Hence the reason why all those who are known to be supporting UMP are refused help from the ruling party.
it always surprises me people from Workers or Ministers say those things. You are the opposition leaders you have access to PAC do your research and come with evidence not a set of talk talk talk..
We need to see the evidence of this things in BLACK AND WHITE..Lugay is just the wrong man for that job mister always vex..NObody in ur own village of goodwill likes you..Goodwill Savannah your own backYard got a nice upgrade but you there spreading them kinda rhetoric about \”WORKERS CONSTITUENCY\” what is that ??????? Lugay it\’s called DOMINICA Workers has no claim on nothing. All u that causing them DIVISION of the masses..Learn to speak like a minister and explain yourself without you angry..
.
A project that will save lives a green project to save the trees that is what i need from you. Creative projects not…
Tell THEM! I noticing only certain constituencies getting the facelift. Fortunately Roseau Central is the capital so they have no choice but to fix the area, especially if they sending up Robby to battle with Isaac for the next election. they have to show he do something for Roseau, because that is a seat they might STILLL lose again. People FROM Roseau (Central, south and north), not those who moved here in last 10-15 years and living here now, still have morals and scruples. We will not sell out our soul for material things. We know what good time and bling bling is long ago and we overs that. that doesnt fool us. So yes i agree. what is the situation with Marigot and the sea wall and the hospital? And salisbury with the farmers etc? What is happening in Roseau South? and development ? or is it just the Government only pushing funds through their party offices but nothing significant to the village councils and elected parl reps?
A thousand thumbs up to you freshwaterlake.