The longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century is set to happen Friday and it will be slightly visible from Dominica.

The July 27, 2018, lunar eclipse will put the moon fully in Earth’s shadow for 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds.

That’s almost as long as the longest lunar eclipse ever, which came in at an hour and 47 minutes.

Those in North America will not be able to see the eclipse since it will occur in the daytime but will be visible in Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

In Dominica, a penumbral lunar eclipse will be seen. The penumbra is the partial outer shadow of the earth on the moon.

From Dominica, the eclipse will last approximately 51 minutes.

It will begin at 18:38 AST, peak at 18:51 AST and ends at 19:28 AST.

See videos below.

The first video shows what the eclipse will look like from Dominica.

The second shows the intensity of the earth’s shadow on the moon around the globe.