Motorists traveling through the Macoucherie on the west coast should proceed with extreme caution since the bypass in the area has been compromised.

The old Macoucherie Estate Bridge should be utilized instead.

DNO is unsure when the bypass was compromised.

The original bridge at Macoucherie was washed away during Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and was replaced by a Bailey bridge.

That bridge was affected by flood waters from a trough system which dumped heavy rains on the island in December 2016 but authorities declared it safe after repair works were done on it.

In March 2017 the Bailey bridge collapsed and in a press release that same month, the Ministry of Public Works said it was working “feverishly” to install a new permanent Macoucherie Bridge.