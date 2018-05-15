Macoucherie bypass has been compromisedDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 11:47 AM
Motorists traveling through the Macoucherie on the west coast should proceed with extreme caution since the bypass in the area has been compromised.
The old Macoucherie Estate Bridge should be utilized instead.
DNO is unsure when the bypass was compromised.
The original bridge at Macoucherie was washed away during Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and was replaced by a Bailey bridge.
That bridge was affected by flood waters from a trough system which dumped heavy rains on the island in December 2016 but authorities declared it safe after repair works were done on it.
In March 2017 the Bailey bridge collapsed and in a press release that same month, the Ministry of Public Works said it was working “feverishly” to install a new permanent Macoucherie Bridge.
3 Comments
looks like shoddy construction !
After all these years…… this is a major “highway”. Why wasn’t more work done on this bridge? Soon another hurricane season wil start and more rain will only cause further damage to this. This bridge and the many others on their “highway” should have been top priority to the Government to get fixed. This is why of the many reasons Ross will not be returning.
“I question the motives of the people talking about the macoucherie bridge”, “Why are they bringing this up now, I question these motives”.
This is sarcasm since some of you won’t get it and start to bash me.