Man injured in violent fracas wants justiceDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 2:08 PM
A man who was reportedly attacked in a violent fracas in Pointe Michel over the weekend is now calling for justice since no one has been taken into police custody in the matter.
The incident, which involved Liam Pascal, another man, and his ex-girlfriend, was caught on video and it has since gone viral with over one million views on various social media platforms.
During the incident, Pascal was allegedly hit with a cutlass and stabbed several times.
“The police told me the incident is not an arrest matter because the cutlass didn’t cut me. It is why they couldn’t arrest the partner,” he stated. “And the girl is pregnant, so they just cannot go and arrest her and I don’t know what’s up with the matter.”
Pascal stated that during the incident he was stabbed in the neck and the back and was also hit in the head.
“I got a stab in my neck: 13 stitches inside, 13 outside,” he explained. “I got a stab in my back, eight stitches. And I got a burst head.”
He stated that he was admitted to the hospital for one day and had to return after he was discharged due to bleeding.
Pascal said he is angry about the incident.
“I feel mad, I feel like doing back,” he noted. “I feel like doing back because the police not doing no action, so if I do back I don’t know what they will do me.”
He stated that has given doctor’s report to the police but he was told that they have everything in hand “but they cannot make the arrest.”
“I don’t know why they cannot make the arrest, they tell me they just going to give a summon for court,” remarked.
He said presently, he is not working due to the injuries.
“I cannot work for the time,” he said. “I love to work, I don’t like to stay idle. All now so, I just there. I don’t know what is happening.”
DNO is seeking a comment from the police on this matter.
Oknow i can say Dominica law stinks! The cutlass did not cut him so he can not be arrested, she’s pregnant so she can not be arrested, i have to wonder did he heard right? What happens to attempted murder? Then if he takes the law in his hands , then most people would say he shwould say he wrong.
If it was a drug matter , pregnant woman and man would have gotten arrested the same day am certain! D/ca has no law! The video clearly show how the woman and the man was wrong! suppose the young man had died . That woman has no class, and her actions just proved that she’s an unfit mother.
what non-sense is that? what do you mean they can’t arrest them? why would he get stitches if he was not injured?
This is really unfortunate a man was attached, it is video typed and plastered on the net and he is being told ‘they just going to give a summon for court”
what kind of system is this , all those lawyers that here need to get their act together and lobby parliament to update the bloody laws of the land! I so upset reading this !!!!!!
Jah be with you. The women involved as well as the man need to be charged with grevious bodily harm and attempted murder. God that was with you the way the sabre bounce on your head my padner.
They should arrest the boy and girlfriend
you call de man ……………… now u want justice. Take what you get. Allu must learn to have respect for people.
Saw the video and can’t believe that is what the police said to this man. My brother go court.
next time make the cutlass hit u … cause apparently the police must think that you are a …… to stay there in its path way…. my God Dominica police force forget why they join the firm??? what ever happen to protect and serve ….
A wa de as me a hear yah.
The police can’t make no arrest!?!?….cause #1he was not wounded with the cutlass, #2 and the girl is pregnant….. That is just big time none sense!!!!
backward country, but is so they like it
This guy’s was armed with an offensive weapon and he is not arrested. Supposing this 8 jure guy head was on the ground would you proceed by summons.Shame on the police.
So a man get beat up in Dominica, the assault was captured on video, the police know who the assailants were but for some reason they can’t make an arrest. Dominican can’t make this stuff up. If a crime was committed (which in this case it was), isn’t it the Police’s job to investigate. I have seem murderers, rapists, child molesters all go free every day in Dominica so at this point Im not shocked that no one was arrested for this crime. Honestly if I Pascal I would do back and I think he is right to do back to both the woman and man. When the legal system doesn’t defend its citizens don’t get mad when they seek their own justice. #justiceforpascal
MAKE SURE you get justice!! I don’t know what you said to provoke the guy, but he and his “girlfriend” had NO RIGHT to put their hand on you! I saw that video and was sickened! People cannot say what they want with their own mouth anymore then? smh
everyone that know you know that you have changed a lot because in earlier days you would not even think of police. not because someone change you have to take advantage…I hope the bul—– can handle what coming his way because if justice isn’t served one way it is served a next way…white city
I would like to here from someone in the DFP why this is not and arrestable offense? Clearly, the intent was to harm or even kill the victim with the cutlass. IMO, the perpetrators can be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon to cause malicious harm. Again, the video says it all.