It is not a scene you see every day in the middle of Roseau in broad daylight.

On Monday, April 24, passersby were treated to the interesting scene of a man rescuing some baby manicous from their dead mother.

An eyewitness said the man discovered the dead manicou in a drain near the First Caribbean Bank and close inspection revealed it had babies on its back.

And so the unidentified man sprang into action. He pulled the dead mother manicou from the drain and proceeded to rescue the babies, even wiping them clean with tissue paper and placing them in a box.

“I heard someone said they called Forestry Divison to come for them,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness stated that observing what took place was interesting and fun.

“Most times we see animals being rescued on TV. Seeing this one in town was fun,” she said.