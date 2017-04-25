Man rescues manicous in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 12:23 PM
It is not a scene you see every day in the middle of Roseau in broad daylight.
On Monday, April 24, passersby were treated to the interesting scene of a man rescuing some baby manicous from their dead mother.
An eyewitness said the man discovered the dead manicou in a drain near the First Caribbean Bank and close inspection revealed it had babies on its back.
And so the unidentified man sprang into action. He pulled the dead mother manicou from the drain and proceeded to rescue the babies, even wiping them clean with tissue paper and placing them in a box.
“I heard someone said they called Forestry Divison to come for them,” the eyewitness said.
The eyewitness stated that observing what took place was interesting and fun.
“Most times we see animals being rescued on TV. Seeing this one in town was fun,” she said.
Salute to you sir for looking out for the country’s wildlife! Most Dominicans nowadays have so much stress not even puppies on the road getting hit by transport they studying.
God Bless You Sir,
God gave us dominion over all his creatures not only to kill and eat. We Also have a responsibility to respect, protect and heal nature.
This is what the NATURE ISLAND ISLAND should be all about. Great work. I really hope you can look after them and they grow healthy and fit. Good for you.
healthy and fit for the pot
Mr. going and make a soup.
Things like that i love to read, not politics day in and day out. You a my hero sir.
Mwah!!!!
“fun”?
Manicou cannot survive in the brush as food scare so they coming in the City.
Animals feeling the pressure in the country…..SMH!!!!
Really!!! I think the issue is there is an overpopulatiion in the wild…
The Struggle is real!!!………
This guy deserve a National award.
It is quite strange though that a Mani ku is found in the middle of the city. Is it the garbage that is attracting them?
But I suspect this is a demonstration of of the best ku in town. The Mani ku verses that UWP Truck Ku. Mani Ku decide I am for real Truck Ku is fiction
REALLY DNO!!!! ISN’T THERE ANYTHING MORE IMPORTANT?
There are “important” articles to be read and discussed on the website. You saw those?
Oh let me guess.you want to see more news about division in our country? Somebody dead, some accident, some political crap??
@sisserou- stop that behavior. That is something to report about. unless it is not some violence or politics or unnecessary drama, people won’t be satisfied. I love this news. bring us more!
Skeritt,;; Give the man some CBI money for that, I hear you looking for where to spend it,