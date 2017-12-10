BREAKING NEWS: Man washed away at Macoucherie RiverDominica News Online - Sunday, December 10th, 2017 at 8:17 PM
The police are presently in search of a man who got washed away at the Macoucherie River.
Police sources have confirmed to Dominica News Online that the incident took place while the man was washing a vehicle at the Macoucherie river crossing earlier on Sunday.
According to the police sources, a flash flood could be involved in the incident.
Dominica has been experiencing heavy rains in the last few days.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
