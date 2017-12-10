The police are presently in search of a man who got washed away at the Macoucherie River.

Police sources have confirmed to Dominica News Online that the incident took place while the man was washing a vehicle at the Macoucherie river crossing earlier on Sunday.

According to the police sources, a flash flood could be involved in the incident.

Dominica has been experiencing heavy rains in the last few days.

