Maria is among four storm names retired by the World Meteorological Organization after their namesakes caused significant damage in the United States and the Caribbean in 2017.

Maria, Irma, Harvey and Nate will be removed from future use among hurricane names.

These names will be replaced with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel.

Hurricane Maria struck Dominica in September last year as a category 5 storm. It unleashed a path of destruction and death. Authorities said 31 people were killed and 34 missing and presumed dead.

There have been 86 names retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1954, when storms began to be named. The 2005 hurricane season has the most retired names (five) for one season.