Marigot, Dominica –Two families from the north-eastern community of Marigot will soon be presented with the keys to their newly constructed hurricane safe homes, following their losses during the passage of Hurricane Maria in August 2017.

The keys will be presented at a ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The installation of two pre-fabricated hurricane sturdy model housing units in Marigot, was made possible through the negotiating work of former Government Senator, Dayton Baptiste and other partners.

The former Government Senator Baptiste, in a formal thank you message at the end of the work cycle lauded the support of the 15-member strong team from the internationally-based Dominica Charity Organization for making the project a reality.

“Thanks to the work team and all who contributed, the Government of Dominica for its unwavering support in the facilitation of all local and international procedures and the Dominica Charity organization and Mary Sylvester for their commitment and drive to ensure that this became a reality,” Baptiste said.

Baptiste who is a trained fire and safety officer, led the process of negotiations and according to him “it was one of the most significant ones for him, as key to the acceptance of any of the properties was the guarantee of safety to the potential recipients”.

He further noted that the now completed installation of the houses is a rewarding and heartwarming experience.

“As we drove today to the families, we recognize that the children and home recipients are looking much happier, the project exceeded all targets and expectations – this is a model that can be replicated in other communities – providing significant help, and stronger resilience against future hurricanes,” he stated.

During a ceremony to mark the end of the construction phase, team leader of the International Work Team, Hans R Hochuli from the Switzerland-based “I care for You” organization, highlighted that the initiative provided significant help, and stronger resilience against future hurricanes, to the recipient families.

Hochuli showed his appreciation to his team through a message of gratitude.

“Thanks to everyone who made this great project possible! Especially to my more than hard-working Dominica special forces reconstruction team,” he said.

This project comes as a first for the island as the model units are built to sustain wind speeds of Category 5 hurricane strength.

The project in Marigot to install the two units was headed by an international work team associated with the Dominica Charity Organization based in Germany and local residents who also formed part of the team.

Local tradesmen from Marigot were trained in the Installation and maintenance of the housing units.

Negotiations for additional units are underway for Marigot and other communities across the island.