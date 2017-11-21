Marigot Hospital remains on the cards says Dr. DarrouxDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 12:45 PM
Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has announced that the Marigot Hospital remains on the cards for the government and will be rebuilt, post-Hurricane Maria.
The hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation and speaking a press briefing last Friday, Darroux gave the assurance that work will commence on the new facility soon.
“We have to continue the Marigot Hospital, it is still on the cards,” Darroux said. “In fact, just yesterday (last Thursday), we would have gotten the good news from the government of Mexico that the final signature has been put to the funding for the Marigot Hospital.”
The government announced in March that the Mexican government had committed US$5 million (EC$13.5 million) for the construction of the Marigot Hospital.
Darroux went on to say that officials at the Ministry of Health are now finalizing documents for the demolition of the old Marigot Hospital, “so the site can be cleared and construction begins on the Marigot Hospital as soon as possible.”
He said the scope of the work must be visited,
“As I said now more than ever we have to ensure we visit the scope of work to ensure the Marigot Hospital is built giving its strategic location in the northeast, airport, our main airport etc….” Darroux pointed out.
The Marigot Hospital was first shut down in due to severe termite infection.
Earlier this year, in April, Darroux said works on the new facility could begin within ‘the next month or two.’
8 Comments
Of course it does BUT haven’t we already heard this 3 years ago. Lies, lies and more lies…
Darroux you full of it. Ask your boss what is his opinion on that and then come and see me. You know darn well that money was already going to be diverted before Maria so STOP the political nonsense. Man, jah MUST quail allu 7X over because after all that WOOD we get from Maria and Erika you all still not learning. As long as DLP stay in power we will continue to get collective punishment from the man above because Dcans too darn stupid.
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
To allow a hospital to become infested with mold and fungus is tantamount to criminality. This shows an unspeakable level of incompetence and heartlessness. When a government shows you who they are, believe them. For a health institution to fall in such atrocious condition of disrepair, should send a poignant message to every citizen, the government is hopelessly delinquent. Remember, a nation’s health is a nation’s wealth.
Well said my friend!
Yes, Marigot need its hospital but what about the one under construction by the Chinese in Roseau? What is the status of that? Has work restarted and how much damage was incurred? Are all the Chinese workers back in place? I saw hundreds of them leaving the week after Maria/ Give us an update plsl. Kenneth.
You joking? They won’t come back. The rats have begun to leave the sinking ship
Good question for the daily debriefers to answer. What about the new airport. also. As a news outlet DNO should be asking those hard questions. What about the hotels that were started recently. What about the Grandbay to Scots Head road.
All very good questions Emile that are very relevant to us in Dominica -. And we need and deserve answers. Big speeches inNew York, Bonn, Brussels and so on won’t do except perhaps give Skerrit a water head.