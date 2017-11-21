Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has announced that the Marigot Hospital remains on the cards for the government and will be rebuilt, post-Hurricane Maria.

The hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation and speaking a press briefing last Friday, Darroux gave the assurance that work will commence on the new facility soon.

“We have to continue the Marigot Hospital, it is still on the cards,” Darroux said. “In fact, just yesterday (last Thursday), we would have gotten the good news from the government of Mexico that the final signature has been put to the funding for the Marigot Hospital.”

The government announced in March that the Mexican government had committed US$5 million (EC$13.5 million) for the construction of the Marigot Hospital.

Darroux went on to say that officials at the Ministry of Health are now finalizing documents for the demolition of the old Marigot Hospital, “so the site can be cleared and construction begins on the Marigot Hospital as soon as possible.”

He said the scope of the work must be visited,

“As I said now more than ever we have to ensure we visit the scope of work to ensure the Marigot Hospital is built giving its strategic location in the northeast, airport, our main airport etc….” Darroux pointed out.

The Marigot Hospital was first shut down in due to severe termite infection.

Earlier this year, in April, Darroux said works on the new facility could begin within ‘the next month or two.’