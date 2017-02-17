Dwight Bedminister, from the village of Marigot has reportedly gone missing at sea after the boat which he and two other males were traveling on experienced some issues.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, the men left the Marigot fisheries complex at around 7:30 am on Thursday 16th February 2017 on an open keel boat.

He said about 25 miles out into the sea, the propeller of the boat got damaged and all control of the boat was lost and a result Bedminister fell into the sea.

The two other occupants of the boat stated that he sustained an injury and sank down beneath the waves.

The Coast Guard and fisher folk of Marigot were alerted and a search was conducted, but efforts proved futile.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.