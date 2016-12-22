Marigot MP expresses concerns over seawater on road in Melville HallDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 9:38 AM
Member of Parliament for Marigot, Lennox Linton, has voiced serious concerns over sea water invading the road, due to waves overtopping a wall, close to the airport in Melville Hall, a problem that has been plaguing the area for years.
Linton visited the area on Tuesday and in a video message said the matter has been brought to the attention of the authorities on numerous occasions, but nothing has been done.
“Sea water has been coming on the road on a regular basis, leaving deposits of salt water on the road that vehicles have to pass through,” he said. “This problem has been affecting the people of Marigot, and the people of Wesley, Woodford Hill and Calibishie, the people who drive most in this area for than eight years.”
He said the problem has been brought to the attention of the government on many occasions.
“This matter has been brought to the attention of the government authorities over and over and over again, promises are being made, excuses have been given but at the end of the day nothing has been done,” he claimed. “In the meantime, farmers, drivers of vehicles, bus drivers and so on are having a hard time with their vehicles that are being damaged by the salt water from the sea that either comes over while they are passing or stays on the road that they have to drive through.”
Linton stated that after advocating for a solution to the problem for years, the government allocated $4.9-million in the 2016/2017 budget towards addressing it.
“They plan to spend $1-million this year of the other $3.9-million next year for a problem as urgent as this,” he said. “A problem that has so badly affected the people of this area. Monies were approved, $4.9-million approved in the budget that the parliament passed in July, and you know what, we have come to December, five months after the approval of these monies and not one thing has happened to correct or begin the correction of this wave overtopping problem.”
The Member of Parliament said he is again bringing the problem to the attention of the authorities.
“Government must answer the question why has no work been done for the correction of the wave over topping,” he stated. “The people of this area need to have this wave over topping problem corrected immediately. We are going into 2017, we cannot carry this problem of the wave overtopping at Melville Hall into 2017 without the people having an assurance that work is going to commence immediately.”
The problem has been affecting the area for years now and seemed to have taken a turn for the worse following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika.
Back in January, 2015, then Public Works Minister, Ian Pinard said the first option to help solve the problem was to construct wave breakers behind the present seawall or divert the road.
He said the first option will cost a “huge” $25-million.
By February 2015, Pinard said the ministry was to receive the final estimate to determine the actual cost of the project and that necessary documents were being prepared and they should be taken to cabinet for review and a decision taken.
One year later in February 2016, Pinard said plans were in place to construct a drain in the area to prevent the sea water from reaching the road. He said the matter was being reviewed in order “to angle the road, so as soon as the water hits over the wall and comes on the road, that the water will go directly to the drains.” He said that plan was being discussed with contractor, Emile Gaddarkhan et Fils Ltd, a French construction company.
Pinard also said wave breakers were being considered.
DNO will contact the Ministry of Public Works for an update on this matter.
Video below was shot earlier this year.
I read some comments where people seem to suggest that since salt is used to melt snow in temperate climates, it is somehow OK to have cars in Dominica constantly subjected to salt.
One thing we need to keep in mind is that in the winter the temperatures are near or below zero Celsius. The reaction of salt on metal at those temperatures is much slower than if the same vehicle was subject to the same condition at a more or less constant 30C.
Cars are much better protected against rust than before, but everything being equal, they will rust faster in DA than Michigan.
I take it that you have not been back to Dominica since the 70’s , or at least not visited the location in question since then. if you had you would not be reporting on a situation that has since been overtaken by history and radically changed.
I agree with the Honourable Lennox Linton that this troubling issue needs to be addressed immediately. However, I have a problem with Linton’s representation as a Parliamentary Representative. It seems like all Linton’s representation consists of is finding issues to go on the radio, rally or rave about. It seems like he finds a new issue each week then runs with it until he finds another. One week it’s the Layou Hotel Fiasco, by the next week that’s forgotten and it’s about “Leadership Struggle”…by the following week it’s all about the Prime Minister’s speech in St. Joseph…a week later it’s a big hoopla about the CBI Proram…before that could sink in the issue changed to electing a Candidate for the IPO Commission. In the meantime, after all this talk nothing is changed. A whole bunch of rallies, candle light vigils, meetings and whatever else for NOTHING!!!!!! What happened to the Marigot Hospital issue? I thought we were “DEMANDING” immediate action? Wow!!!
So many good ideas like Japanese engineers, wave breakers etc. I like it. Now hands up for an increase in taxes to pay for it. NO? Two questions, how high do you want the wall to be and how ugly do you want driving around DA to be? The solution is to move the road away from the sea. Back to my earlier question, hands up for greater taxes?
I’d like to ask Lennox if in the time of the UWP WHETHER this was not happening? and what measures did they take to rectify the situation.
If UR. masters, and the other slaves of SKERRIT P. CHARLES and R Douglas did allow the uwp to build the Jet Airport that would not be happening today
as for the question which U said ask Lennox whether it was not happening in the 4.5 years of the uwp in office, I can answer for Lennox, it could not happen in their time because the airport dit not extend to that length in the time of the UWP
this govt. have anasty habit. they like people to make noise before they do their duty.
Stupes selling passports more important than fixing roads, we cannot do everything.
Who LAUGH last LAUGH the best, hope U and those who think like U always vent that rubbish sentiment
What the hey???!!! This has been happening for donkey’s years, through all administrations.
What’s the sudden urgency? Smh.
i beg to deffer.. this has only been happening in the last 8 years since the upgrade of the melvillehall airport..guess you wont see the rush since you don’t have a vehicle and have to be driving through salt water. i do as i have already had to replace one and so are countless number to drivers in the northeast..
Well for donkey years I have been hearing Linton and other voices complaining about this situation. A also remember a couple years ago when bus drivers staged a demonstration up there because of this and the government way of dealing with it was to send heavily armed policemen up there to intimidate the bus drivers. So I don’t understand your mention of “sudden urgency” when this has been an ongoing issue for so long.
That’s a BIG LIE!!!!
No no no honey. This has not been happening for years. This is due to the reconstruction of the road when they back filled to the sea. Poor judgement was used when they did not consider to use breakers to calm the waves; remember this is the Atlantic ocean. Prior to this piece of shit airport, the sea water was never coming on the road except during a hurricane
Appologist when de-icing salt is used the salt dissolves and becomes a weak brine. This is no comparison to pure sea water from the ocean. In addition the type ofor salt used is highly soluble and the salt solution used is a mixture of salt and sand.
The foolishness that people adopt just to defend a political party is unbelievable. People compromise principle for party and this is not just applicable to z Laborites but UWP it’s and Freedom it’s as well. No wonder the politicians especially those in office take the people as fools.
And for goodness sake Dominicans read something
You are quite correct in stating that de-icing salt is a different kettle of fish to sea water. Sea water is more corrosive. It acts in the same way as battery acid and through electrolysis, causes severe corrosion.
Hello and good afternoon my people. First it’s my understanding that they are dredging the river adjacent to the airport therefore they should take the bolders and put into the sea infront on the wall which would break the waves. We can’t raise the wall because of the airport runway but they can build the road with a slant so the water would naturally run of into the drain.
Am coming home in February and I need to know if I can drive from the airport to Roseau using the new road through Bells.
Dominicans talk too much, u all need to sue the Govt for the damages on your vehicles. All this trips to dubai Dominica is such a mess.
While I agree that the problem should be addressed as soon as possible, I feel like we are acting as if a little seawater is like acid from hell that’s just gonna melt our vehicles. All over the world icy/ snow covered roads are showered with mixture of raw salt and sand every winter. People drive through that for hours, it takes many years before that process has any significant effect on vehicles. What effect will driving 20 seconds in a little seawater that dries within 2 minutes after have on a vehicle?
A likkle sea water that dries within minutes ein .
compare the engines and bodies of the vehicles in that region to vehicles of the same age and imported the same time, and then you can ask what effect is a likkle sea water having .
I dunno nah why some Dominicans pretend to be stupid.
A friend called me this morning telling me all his lettuce and tomatoes spoiling on him,I couldn’t help tell him he too stupid you see. De fella lissen to Sam say during by election campaign in Soufriere, people up there should start planting vegetables , tomatoes, lettuce and cabbage now as he expects his new hotel to be supplied with the local produce; de man start planting not even stopping to consider but hotel dow even start yet , and with the length of time everything takes in Da ,the majority of his crop which only takes six months , will be left on his hands and may have to be sold at a loss
By election gone Sam never to be seen in area again for less for hotel start. Zor k bon tan.
There is one way to find out. Drive you vehicle everyday for 20 seconds see how long it takes to rust.
Yung donkey when de-icing salt is used the salt dissolves and becomes a weak brine. This is no comparison to pure sea water from the ocean. In addition the type ofor salt used is highly soluble and the salt solution used is a mixture of salt and sand.
The foolishness that people adopt just to defend a political party is unbelievable. People compromise principle for party and this is not just applicable to z Laborites but UWP it’s and Freedom it’s as well. No wonder the politicians especially those in office take the people as fools.
And for goodness sake Dominicans read something
It is not so much the water that does the damage but the salt in the water. In fact letting that water dry (evaporate) leaves solid salt deposits on the exposed part of a vehicle, which should be hosed down with ordinary clean water immediately inorder to stop corrosion. I suggest you stick to music.
I totally agree I have living in England for the pass 20 years and salt is spread on roads every winter
Linton just want something to talk about
You all are blind and deaf for political reasons. I remember very well the demonstration by bus drivers blocking that road at the airport in January of last year. Believe me they were not all UWP or DLP members or any poltical party. And Ian Pinard the Minister of public works coming on DBS radio that same time acknowledging this was a real bad situation and that government was trying to find a solution working with Gaddarkhan. Again in February of this year mr. Pinard said that government had set aside £1 million in their budget to begin to fix that problem. Ask people who have to suffer that situation every day before you all making yourself look ridiculous. Your attitude is not helping the country.
Do you know how many types of salts that are in sea water?
Secondly, the salt is spread in winter on ICE, which means a much lower reaction rate.
Thirdly, what concentration of salt is spread on the roads?
Whatnis spread on the road during winter is not the same as the pure salt from the ocean.Are u that stupid or what
Most vehicles in that area are made before 1995. They are already very old but the economy isn’t conducive to allow for the purchase of newer vehicles as such when better can’t be done the worse must go on. I realize you don’t leave in the area so that could be the reason you speak like that… do you realize that the waves actually break on the top of vehicles? That if the window isn’t closed u can actually get soaked inside? And no it doesn’t dry in 2 mins and yes it has a very destructive effect. Salt used to melt snow is not sea salt and the snow itself when it melts dilutes the salt…. like another person said… read Dominicans
The Japanese did the complex in Marigot and they placed wave breakers. The seawall on Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard has wave breakers. Pointe Michel sea wall has wave breakers. Strange when the estimates and plans for the sea wall at Melville Hall were done, wave breakers were not included, taking into consideration in was being constructed in the Atlantic Ocean. How dumb those engineers were. lol.
they should consult the Japanese to build the wave breakers there, the Japanese are AWESOME engineers
The design of this sea defence wall is faulty. Not enough research was carried out on the effects of waves and spray breaching the design. Either that, or any expert advice was not heeded and incorporated.
I have always advocated a by-pass along the northern perimeter of the airfield, which at the same time would improve farmers’ access to their lands.
While i am in agreement with mr.linton that this problem needs to be fixed and done so immediately, the idea that this problem is there since 8 years is far from correct, i remember living at marigot since in the 70s and that problem was already there, in the meantime the UWP have been in office and out, they did nothing about it so get the facts right sir
You are misinformed I’m afraid. The seawall you are talking about was there prior to the upgrade of the airport, which included a runway extension to accommodate night flights* and consisted of broken concrete and wire baskets, filled with rocks.
This current defense wall was constructed by Offshore Civil & Marine Inc., as part of a contract that called for a “sea & river defence for runway,…” with a project cost of E.C.25 million, under their Melville Hall air Access improvement programme (package no IV) of 2009.
You can find the relevant info. on the Ministry of Works own website.
* Scheduled night landings at Melville Hall did not commence till Sept. 2010.
Please be honest…..Did you really live in the area? The area where the wall is built was about 200 ft from where the road passed previously. Don’t you remember that a hillside was cut down above the airport to back fill the see for airport expansion? Hon. Edison James told them that they were just dumping money into the Ocean…..They laughed at him as usual…But we all knew that it was just a matter of time…
That airport expansion resulted in the straightening of the Melville Hall river above the airport, which contributed to the massive flood during TS Erika and the current disaster on the seaward end……
Eh Las….what lies some labourites tell in order to protect their incompetent government…..
are you really gonna try to compare then and now? if you are then you are just confirming that the engineers and this present administration are a buch of retards. back then the sea was some good 20 feet away from the sea and it only possed a problem if there was a tropical storm or huricane approaching.. the road has since been built in the ocean with no breakers hence the constant over topping of the waves..
Dominica at large …. You are such a fool. UWP was in office for 4.5 years . The Labour Party has been in power for 16 years. Check this out. 4.5 years the UWP the UWP build the School in Grand bay they build a school in Castle Bruce , they build the complex in Marigot they introduce free text book and no child left behind . Look at the world creole music festival that was a brilliant idea UWP again. Do your research look at the 4.5 years the UWP controlled the government and compare to the 16 years that the Labour Party run the country and tell me which party did a better job. Under Labour the health system is gone , hospital closed down because of termites . PMH is a basically a homeless shelter that specialize in amputating people legs for no reason. Dominica has become such a dangerous place to live (health care wise) . The country has become the worst place to live in the Caribbean. The damn airport doesn’t even have a proper garbage bin. Roseau still stinks. I
Well bravo finally Mr. Linton sees it fit to provide representation to his constituents….Being a parl rep takes more than radio thons for trips to Vegas. It takes more than being “right on Q”…… Lets hope this is finally addressed
Yes Nabes, and when are you going to finish your Grotto home? Weeds there taking over the place my boy.
The roads and bridges still damaged from Erika and not repaired, even after all the money and donations they recieved. Good luck getting that joke of a gov’t to do anything about that wall. I’ve seen it first hand.
Poor engineering planning and foresight. Wave, and tidal influence studies would have hinted. Who builds structure like this near sea on Atlantic side of ocean without adequate wave breakers. If not fixed soon the wall and road will not last long. Sea erodes coastlines so here we go.
The sea water is doing fine continuing to ruin the vehicles i’m proud of it happening
the folks from that part of the island and dominica to extension are proud and happy of things on the island….
why should they complain, dominicans do not want change at all,,,they will continue to vote labor election after election, as many on the island are foolish…
it’s time folks leave dominica in their mess…they are ignorantly proud!
Are you a Dominican? You don’t even know what you are talking about… How can you stereotype people like that? :