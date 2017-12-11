Marigot Police Station in deplorable state; officers feel abandonedDominica News Online - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
Officers at the Marigot Police Station have said the station is in a terrible condition Hurricane Maria and they feel abandoned by the Police High Command.
The roof of the building where the station is housed was blown away by the storm and officers say since then no repairs have been made.
Police sources at the station told DNO that after the storm they were visited by Deputy Police Chief Davidson Valerie and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Jo-Anne Commodore but nothing has been done.
The officers say water from the roof is a major problem whenever it rains.
Added to that that the station is infested with mold and mosquitos.
One officer has fallen sick twice because of the conditions and others have been complaining of severe coughs.
Other institutions operating in the building, such as the Treasury Department and Magistrate’s Court, have been relocated but the police station remains.
“The situation is bad, we feel abandoned,” one officer told DNO.
DNO was told that other police stations on the east coast that received damage during Maria have been repaired, while the Marigot Police Station remains untouched.
The officers are now calling on Police Chief Daniel to visit the station to witness the conditions himself.
8 Comments
It’s a shame to have officers working like this call in sick when all u go off if the Sgt alone stay there they must do something about it
This is unacceptable…….. they should be prioritized as they are our security forces and we should take care of them..
the whole of Dominica is in the same condition from the hurricane, what you expect. Ho much money has Linton raised to help in some ways.
Close the station until something positive is done.
As usual, people are asking others to do what the government has to do. This is why Dominica will not be going anywhere anytime soon. We shall continue to hop around the world begging and teaching our people to beg. If the govt is all over the world begging, exactly what are they begging for? Are they including damaged properties in their begging package and don’t intend to do anything. Well as usual, this is nothing new,incompetence has just magnified after Maria.
Where is the representatives for Marigot? Village council, labor party supporters,opposition, whom ever, somebody do whatever it takes to rectify the situation. This should not be about politics, this should be about public safety and the well being of our police officers, as much as they are maligned, they are needed to uphold the law. We do not need for anyone to gain political points for getting the repairs done. Lennox go to Skerrit, get it done, we do not have to know about it. We just want the roof on and the building hospitable.
Well all you working in it so to bad for all you take what all you get. Stay their still and do not stand for all you rights. The PM passes that route every time he goes on his many trips and all you working in such deplorable conditions and all you saying nothing all you union saying nothing and all you still working???? TAKE WHAT ALL YOU GET
Mold infestation has been allowed to fester in a hospital (Health) now a police station (Security). The two top priorities of a government are SECURITY and HEALTH. When a government allows these two institutions to fall into a despicable state of disrepair, it indicates that those at the pinnacle of power in the country are either grossly incompetent or deliberately uncaring. This is scandalous! This is indefensible! How does anyone expect anybody to give their best working under such deplorable conditions? One of the greatest obstacles to progress in Dominica is the blind and sheep-like supporters of the present ruling regime. They would want the citizens to hand wave these appalling transgressions away. The government is failing the people miserably.