Marijuana use in CARICOM – Commission submits status reportDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Caribbean Community Heads of Government’s mandate to investigate the issue of marijuana use in the Community has resulted in national consultations in nine countries of the Community, over the past two years.
These countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Guyana, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname.
Consultations in Dominica were canceled because of Hurricane Maria.
A status report issued by the CARICOM Regional Marijuana Commission, appointed by CARICOM Heads of Government, indicates that the subject has emerged as an issue of social significance across the region.
“It embraces several complex dimensions, including the scientific, economic, social, religious and legal…. and there [are] many commonalities in the discourse….” These include “… vital information and strong opinions about marijuana and its use, including strong lobbying for use for medical reasons from a group of persons living with disabilities and in wheelchairs…”the report states.
The report states also “just as many persons had important questions, wanted more information and education and looked to the Commission’s Report to provide those answers”.
Some states in the Community have already initiated action on the issue; and in those states where decisions have already been taken to engage in law reform, the call for more public education and a more coherent regional approach was made.
The ten-person commission comprising experts in the scientific, medical, legal and social science fields, as well as a representative each from the religious community and youth were required by Heads to – conduct a rigorous enquiry into the social, economic, health and legal issues surrounding marijuana use in the Caribbean and to determine whether there should be a change in the current drug classification of marijuana, thereby making the drug more accessible for all types of usage (religious, recreational, medical and research)”.
The Commission was also required to recommend the legal and administrative conditions to be applied should there be a reclassification.
The Commission has been reviewing information and secondary data pertaining to marijuana laws/legislation regulating its use and classification, findings related to research conducted on the medical/medicinal use of marijuana, the economic and social impact and its implications for the Region.
In addition, the CARICOM Secretariat, working with the various Ministries of Foreign Affairs, has facilitated national consultations with the Marijuana Regional Commission. These consultations have been conducted through focus groups and public Town Hall meetings.
Focus groups included representatives from the National Drug Councils, or their equivalents, law enforcement personnel, in and out of school youth and organizations and entities that work with, faith-based organizations and Special Interests Groups such as researchers, medical practitioners, non-government Organisations, practitioners of alternative medicine and advocates for medicinal use of marijuana.
Information gathering is ongoing. To this end, data are being collected from adolescents and youth with the assistance of Directors of National Drug Councils regionally and through social media survey.
The Commission invites the public, researchers and other interested persons to submit written material on marijuana for use in its work.
Please send information to marijuana@caricom.org. A special website is set up for the initiative and can be accessed at www.caricom.org/marijuana-commission.
The Regional Marijuana Commission is expected to present its findings and recommendations to the Thirty-Ninth Regular meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government scheduled for the first week in July 2018, in Jamaica.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Dominican authorities, Maria is no excuse for inaction. Lets get going in the direction that will have socio economic benefits for the society. Are they going to continue to put poor peoples children in prison for Marijuana in Dominica? MAGWÉ SA!
Do the authorities fear the evangelists reaction. Why cant they educate use the scientific evidence and the current situation globally to educate those still stuck in the dark ages who want to hold back progress?
And bont know why they going through all this tralala. Just ligalize it..Chupes
you know they will never legalize it theya re just wetting people’s appetites by mentioning it to stir up emotions, notice how skerrit mention it near elections, now elections pass they forget about it…. the only progressive country in the Caribbean when it comes to legalization is Jamaica… they recently recorded there highest tourist arrivals EVER last year, hmm I wonder why…
it’s practically legal in Antigua and Barbuda for small quantities, the laws are already being drafted as well as the prime minster indicating to the police to be lenient
as for that word marijuana if you learn the history of that word….
https://www.shopharborside.com/learn/the-M-word.html
Ok but Maria was 4 almost 5 months away. Lets not use Maria as an excuse, lets get this on the way. It is interesting to see how the heads suddenly want to consider the herb in these times as the bigger countries are now cashing in. IT is all money for them. For decades Ones have been advocating its economic, medical, spiritual, recreational significance, but those who did have just been labelled as Drug Addicts. But alcohol and tobacco was perfectly fine for consumption. Even the church serves alcohol for free during communion. Not the kind of cup id like to sip from though. real Chalice only. Although they are hypocrites, i applaud them for taking a stance to at least explore the possibilities which was long overdue. and i agree, ALOT more education needs to be put out there and there needs to be some kind of structure and standard if this thing called marijuana is to become legally accessible to the masses. As it stands, legal or not, it will still be used. It has been for decades