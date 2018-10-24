As part of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence, the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) will host the annual Market Day with a Difference in Roseau on Saturday, 27th October 2018 under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica: Building a Resilient Nation”.

The day’s activity will commence with an Opening Ceremony from 8:00 am at the Roseau Market, to which Government Officials including the President, His Excellency Hon. Charles Savarin and Mrs. Savarin and the Prime Minister are expected to be in attendance.

Residents, visitors, as well as returning Dominicans, can look forward to an exciting and colorful day as Dominica observes Market Day with a Difference 2018.

Market Day with a Difference is observed primarily to highlight the hard work of our farmers and vendors and their contribution towards the national development effort.

In keeping with the emphasis on our farmers and vendors, Government officials and invited guests will be expected to spend more time interacting with them and other patrons during the guided tour of the Roseau Market.

As is customary, a number of farmers and vendors will be recognized for their contribution towards the development of the Roseau Market over the years. The awards will cover a wide range of activities and operations at the Market and will include the youngest and oldest vendors, best dressed vendor, best decorated stall/booth, best assortment of vegetables / produce, best butcher among other awards.

Cultural presentations will also form part of the opening ceremony and will also provide some form of entertainment for patrons throughout the day.

This year, the work of a few groups will be on display. These will include work from local artists of the Waitukubuli Arts Association; presentations from the St. Mary’s Academy 4H Club, the Health and Wellness Association, DEXIA’s Multi-Purpose Packhouses and Caribbean Chemicals.

A special element will include a Treasure Hunt where Vendors and Patrons are encouraged to take part to win prizes. Clues will be placed at strategic locations around the Market.

The Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency Hon Joseph Isaac and Hon. Ian Douglas, Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment are expected to deliver brief addresses.

The official ceremony to observe Market Day with A Difference will commence from 8:00 am in the covered section of the Market.

The Roseau Market Authority invites the general public to visit the Market on Saturday, October 27th and to participate in the Day’s activity.