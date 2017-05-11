Martial arts instructor shocked after business place was vandalizedDominica News Online - Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at 10:29 AM
Well known martial arts instructor, Shannah Robin, is expressing shock and dismay after his martial arts academy was vandalized by unknown perpetrators early Thursday morning.
“I am lost for words,” he said in describing the incident, which has left him with a $4,200 price tag.
According to Robin, the incident took place around 12:41 on Thursday morning when a brick was hurled through the door of the academy which is located on 4 Federation Drive in Goodwill.
“It was a malicious act, it was a wicked act, it was an act that was intentional and I just don’t understand the level of wickedness that is going on in our country,” he told DNO. “Why would somebody want to send a brick into my door when I don’t have problems with anybody?”
He stated he is publicizing the incident because no one knows who is next.
“If they can do that to me, who is next?” he asked.
He said a report has been made to the police and he is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
Robin said there is a camera on the compound but it only showed the brick coming in through the door.
He stated that in all his years of business, he has never had such an experience.
“In all my 20 years, I’ve never had such an experience. I never had issues with anybody, so I don’t know why all of a sudden people want to see me as a target,” he noted.
Robin said he is now forced to defend himself, his family, property and business by any means necessary.
“This nonsense going on in Dominica needs to stop,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
it is just so sad that individuals would resort to such senseless acts. Shihan Robin keep attaining the pinnacle of success. Many will see the role model in you and aspire to greatness too. Let this continually guide you. I applaud all your successes and wish you even more.
To those who resort to this behavior and other unkind deeds in whatever form and whatever level, you still have time to turn from your wicked ways but if you don’t then I pray they are caught and brought to the full force of the law.
SUCCESS IS YOURS SHIHAN ROBIN – BLESSINGS!!!
What the heck is wrong with we Dominicans?
Jarloosie say mete sousey, what you grudging me for? Or was dat political?
Really, Dominicans? Allu stoop that low? This is probable the only torchlight left in the country, allu find it must be destroyed?
Shana keep your head up, remain strong mentally and stay focused. We don’t want to speculate too much but rest assured that as you climb higher you will be faced with higher levels of struggles and challenges bro..Prepare Mentally mostly and take measures to protect your family and yourself and also to safeguard your property.
This is sad for the community, and is coming from someone who most probably is not invested emotionally or otherwise in the development of himself/herself and or his/her community.. SHAME on the perpetrator..
I am saddened to learn of the vicious attack on UNIVERSAL MARTIAL ARTS ACADEMY.
I am aware of Mr. Robin*s work via DNO, and know he is an outstanding karate instructor. His academy is a bright spot in Dominica. This assault was for no apparent reason. It leaves citizens frightened and angry.
My guess is that it was not personal. Likely alcohol or another ( :?:) substance was involved. It is unlikely there was a reliable witness but if there was may God give him (her) the courage to come forward immediately. We hope the police will be all over this dastardly crime.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
When will that mentality leave us Father? a Crab is finally leaving the barrel and sadly another is still trying to pull him down, that was malicious.
Mr.ROBIN THE COUNTRY IA LAWLESS AND CURSED,SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
Sensei Robin, as a fellow martial arts practitioner, (七転び八起き) Nana korobi ya oki.
Jealousy will cause people to do evil things!