Well known martial arts instructor, Shannah Robin, is expressing shock and dismay after his martial arts academy was vandalized by unknown perpetrators early Thursday morning.

“I am lost for words,” he said in describing the incident, which has left him with a $4,200 price tag.

According to Robin, the incident took place around 12:41 on Thursday morning when a brick was hurled through the door of the academy which is located on 4 Federation Drive in Goodwill.

“It was a malicious act, it was a wicked act, it was an act that was intentional and I just don’t understand the level of wickedness that is going on in our country,” he told DNO. “Why would somebody want to send a brick into my door when I don’t have problems with anybody?”

He stated he is publicizing the incident because no one knows who is next.

“If they can do that to me, who is next?” he asked.

He said a report has been made to the police and he is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Robin said there is a camera on the compound but it only showed the brick coming in through the door.

He stated that in all his years of business, he has never had such an experience.

“In all my 20 years, I’ve never had such an experience. I never had issues with anybody, so I don’t know why all of a sudden people want to see me as a target,” he noted.

Robin said he is now forced to defend himself, his family, property and business by any means necessary.

“This nonsense going on in Dominica needs to stop,” he remarked.