Massive fire in TarreauDominica News Online - Friday, March 30th, 2018 at 8:24 PM
DNO has received reports of a massive bushfire which is now burning at Tarreau.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but according to the reports, it has been burning all evening long.
Villagers are said to be keeping a wary eye on the blaze.
