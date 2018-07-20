Parliamentary Representative for the Soufriere Constituency Denise Charles has said various measures are being undertaken to ensure that constituency remains clean and green as it is one of the popular areas for tourism.

“As you know the Soufriere Constituency is one of the most popular areas for tourism and we have some beautiful sites and we welcome a lot of visitors during the tourism season, so one of the key things in our constituency is to keep it clean and green,” she said.

Charles continued, “We had a situation in some of the villages where we had a garbage situation and we are on a movement to let residents understand that our village belongs to us and it is our responsibility to keep it clean and green.”

According to her, the first responsibility is with the residents of the respective villages.

Meantime, she revealed that a socio-economic group was formed in Soufriere to undertake a massive clean-up campaign in her constituency.

“We have a socio-economic group in Soufriere which we are focusing on the development plan for all the villages including Pointe Michel, Soufriere, Scottshead and Gallion and so one of our key focuses is the environment and helping our residents understand the importance of protecting our environment, not only because of tourists but for our own health and well-being,” Charles stated.

She added, “So we decided at that Town Hall Meeting that we are going to do a massive village clean-up starting with Soufriere and Scottshead to continue that effort in keeping the environment clean.”

The massive village clean-up is set for Saturday, July 21st.