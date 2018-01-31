Six medical missions along with their volunteers were recognized for their assistance following Hurricane Maria during an appreciation ceremony at the Polyclinic Conference Room at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday.

The organizations that were recognized were: Israid, International Medical Corps, Dominica Nurses in Action, Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission, Pan American Health Organization and AmeriCare.

Speaking at the ceremony Principal Nursing Officer Caesarina Ferrol said, “The challenge in the Ministry of Health and Environment resulting in the impact of the disaster following Hurricane Maria was tremendous.”

She said that among the most critical areas affected within the ministry was the workforce since staff at all levels had suffered personal losses.

Ferrol stated that many staff members were challenged in accessing their workplace due to severe damage of road infrastructure and others were severely traumatized.

“The timely presence and support of international partners and various medical missions and individual volunteers to ensure the continuity of health care services in the hospitals and community has been overwhelming,” Ferrol said.

She noted that following the passage of Hurricane Maria the Ministry of Health and Environment has benefited from approximately 200 medical volunteers in the critical areas including trauma specialists, psychologists, epidemiologists, doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.

Ferrol said that the volunteers were ready and willing to serve wherever there was a need including conducting mobile clinics in very remote areas despite the challenges of road infrastructure, transportation, and limited accommodation.

“We sincerely appreciated the sacrifices you have made being here in Dominica during our time of need despite or challenging circumstances,” she said.

Meantime, President of the Dominica Houston Association Frederick Dubique revealed at the ceremony that a container of medical supplies has arrived on the island which will be donated to Dominica’s health care system.

“We on the 25th of December shipped a container which has arrived we have identified it on the port and in there are medical supplies for use in the healthcare. We worked hard on getting this here and we hope that it is appreciated and we know that it will be appreciated and we will continue our best to keep that going,” he said.