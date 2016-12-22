In keeping with their annual tradition, the Ministry of Agriculture presented food hampers to various institutions which assist the less fortunate around the island, on Wednesday.

The annual donation is meant to assist the caregivers meet the dietary needs of their dependents through locally grown, fresh and nutritious ground provisions, vegetables, fruits and meats. It also make sure they receive a hearty meal during the holidays.

Speaking at the first handing over ceremony, held at the Grotto Home, Director of Agriculture, Ricky Brumant, explained that the Minister’s Food Basket is the Ministry’s way of giving back to the community.

“We believe around Christmas time is an opportunity to give and share, and every year, as the Ministry of Agriculture, we do this activity where we give to… the different places that we have where they are given support from Government, and from the public as well,” he said.

Among materials donated were provision, fruit, and meat—all of which were harvested from agricultural stations, or donated by Dominican farmers.

Brumant thanked farmers for assisting with the effort.

“We are grateful to them,” he stated. “They are those who are mindful of the needs of certain persons in our communities in this country, and we want to thank them.”

He encouraged the various institutions to call on the government when they are in need of assistance beyond the Christmas season.

Staff member of the Grotto Home, Lucita John, thanked the Ministry for its much-anticipated annual donations.

“We, at the Grotto Home are happy to receive this gift for Christmas,” John said. “We know that Christmas is a time for giving and sharing, and we also look forward every year.”

Other care institutions visited and presented with donations include the Dominica Infirmary, Princess Margaret Hospital, Each One Teach One, Chances, Portsmouth Hospital, and Grange Home for the Aged.