The Ministry of Health has expressed concerns over the number of nurses who have left Dominica since the passage of Hurricane Maria last September.

According to figures from the ministry, some 14 nurses including retirees departed the island since the hurricane.

In 2017, a total of 14 nurses including retirees also left the island.

This is a total of 28 nurses and officials fear this could have an impact on health services on the island.

Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux said, some nurses have been working extraordinary hours.

“We know that we’ve had quite a bit of nurses leaving, some nurses are working extraordinary hours to make the place function,” he said on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Davis Letang, said the matter is of great concern because before Maria, “we were already stretched.”

He stated that with 14 nurses leaving, “it is a significant number.”

In 2016, then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Helen Royer, expressed the need for more nurses in the healthcare system in Dominica.

She stated that despite the government’s efforts to ensure the improvement and welfare of nurses, the void for more nurses remains due to increased demands brought about by the changing dynamics of healthcare.