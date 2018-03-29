Ministry of Health concerned over exodus of nurses after MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 11:37 AM
The Ministry of Health has expressed concerns over the number of nurses who have left Dominica since the passage of Hurricane Maria last September.
According to figures from the ministry, some 14 nurses including retirees departed the island since the hurricane.
In 2017, a total of 14 nurses including retirees also left the island.
This is a total of 28 nurses and officials fear this could have an impact on health services on the island.
Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux said, some nurses have been working extraordinary hours.
“We know that we’ve had quite a bit of nurses leaving, some nurses are working extraordinary hours to make the place function,” he said on Wednesday.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Davis Letang, said the matter is of great concern because before Maria, “we were already stretched.”
He stated that with 14 nurses leaving, “it is a significant number.”
In 2016, then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Helen Royer, expressed the need for more nurses in the healthcare system in Dominica.
She stated that despite the government’s efforts to ensure the improvement and welfare of nurses, the void for more nurses remains due to increased demands brought about by the changing dynamics of healthcare.
It does not help when highly trained nurses see thousands being doled out by government to bogus farmers for political reasons, who don’t even pay tax. You think that motivates our nurses?
I understand those nurses. Their concern is not only low pay, lack of career development and appreciation. There is also a frustration at not being able to look after patients properly, as they have been trained, mainly through lack of resources and equipment.
I also know of a number of other Dominicans leaving the island because of an absence of adequate medical care. Would the P.M. have himself or his family treated at the P.M.H.? We have to be honest with ourselves and admit shortcomings and failings if we are serious about remedying them. There is too much denial and blame passing going one right now instead of fixing things.
When the nurses are not treated well , what you expect have to seek greener pasture. Like the police who want to leave the force after an interview he went for in a neighbouring and was transferred for with to Laplaine.
The PS in health and the government of Dominica is not delivering to expectation to the health sector so it has to crumble, the nurses and other health official have to migrate because they are not treated fairly. Nurses have to be on the roadside to go to and from work at late nite.
Well, I’m not surprised. These Govt workers were overworked and underpaid. The national Health Scheme should have been implemented so that the healthcare system can sustain itself. Come on. We need to move to the next level. The grass is greener on the other side from what I understood.
They are concerned,the nurses are right,incompetent government,move on,Dominica is doomed.