The Ministry of Health and Environment and Dominica by extension celebrate World Down Syndrome Day under the theme ‘My Voice, My Community’ by organizing a number of activities to raise awareness.

In a statement made by the Minister for Health and Environment, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, on Tuesday March 21st 2017, he said that the ministry is collaborating with the Down Syndrome Society Inc. to host various activities geared towards raising awareness and support for those with Down Syndrome.

This provides a voice to the voiceless population and facilitates the integration of these into the wider national economic agenda, according to Darroux.

In addition to this, Darroux said that persons with Down syndrome must be treated as equals in our society and must not be subject to belittlement.

“This year’s theme is a call to action for the recognition of the rights of persons who live with Down syndrome and it must be recognized by all, that persons with Down syndrome have the same basic human rights as other members of the community,” he said.

Darroux encourages the nation to know that Down Syndrome can affect anyone regardless of the present divisions, and so they need to be treated with dignity and respect.

“We observe International Down Syndrome Day, in my capacity as Minister for Health, I encourage the nation to recognize that Down Syndrome occurs in families regardless of social, economic, cultural, religious or racial background and persons with this condition need to be treated with dignity and respect and need to be embraced as citizens of our beautiful country,” he remarked.

In Dominica, there are a total number of fifty persons living with Down Syndrome.

In December 2011, the General Assembly declared 21 March as World Down Syndrome Day.

As a means of raising public awareness, the United Nations General Assembly decided, effective 2012, World Down Syndrome Day will be observed on 21 March each year.

All Member States, relevant organizations of the United Nations system and other international organizations, as well as civil society are encouraged to partake in the commemoration of this day.

Down Syndrome exists in all regions across the globe and although the condition commonly affects the learning styles and physical characteristics of individuals, many of them live long healthy lives.