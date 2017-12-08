The Ministry of National Security has lifted a curfew that has been in effect in Roseau and environs since Hurricane Maria.

In a release late Friday the ministry said the curfew has been lifted with immediate effect.

It said this was done based on the advice of the Chief of Police.

“The City of Roseau is returning to a state of normalcy with electricity being restored in a number of area and therefore, there is a need to create an environment that encourages economic activity bearing in mind that we are in the Christmas season,” the release stated.