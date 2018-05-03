Dominica Labour Party caretaker of the Roseau North Constituency and Minister for Planning and Economic Development, Miriam Blanchard has said she has taken up the mantle under the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to ensure that the people of that constituency are well taken care of.

She spoke during the sitting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Wednesday.

“Madam Speaker as I said, as an obedient member of the Roseau North I have taken up the mantle of looking after Roseau North and ensuring that the people of Roseau North feel the love and care of the Roosevelt Skerrit administration, and my Parliamentary representative who handed me that role knows that I am working and the Labour Party is visible in the Roseau North Constituency,” she said.

According to Blanchard, she accompanied the Prime Minister to a meeting with a UN agency and prior to that meeting after being introduced to an official, the first thing she was told was, “I am amazed at the amount that this government has done today.”

She stated further that all members of the house, including opposition members, have a legal, ethical, moral responsibility to have access to all of the information she is privy too.

“And those people who are sitting here and pretend not to know those facts are people who are not being honest with the people and are not taking their responsibility as Parliamentarians in this honorable house,” she remarked. “We are here today to submit and defend programmes and expenditures that this Labour Party implemented in quick time Madam Speaker, following the devastation of our beautiful island.”