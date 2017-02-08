In the words of Buddha, “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.”

In keeping with the new addition to the National Queen Pageant, Ms. Terisa Lewis, contestant #4 has set her heart to her chosen platform project. It’s her passion and love for education of young minds that led her not only to choose her career path as a teacher, but also her platform for the 2017 Miss Dominica Pageant which focuses on the importance of “Special Education” in our society.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Act, Special Education is defined as “Specially designed instruction, at no cost to parents, to meet the unique needs of a child with a disability.” As a licenced special education instructor herself, Ms. Terisa Lewis is familiar with the challenges and needs of this evolving profession, and given the current state of our country’s educational system, she believes that change is par for the course.

It’s in this respect that Ms. Lewis is partnering with her sponsors “Step-Up Nutrition” and “The Caribbean Association of Firefighters” to launch a series of activities over the upcoming weeks to raise awareness on the importance of special education and in the process, bring some cheer to children with Special Educational needs.

This project series entitled T.E.R.I.S.A, aims at Transforming the Environment into a Realistic and Interactive Social Atmosphere for those in need of Special Education.

The schedule of activities for project T.E.R.I.S.A is as below:

Monday February 6th: Visit to Roseau Primary School – 10:00am – Terisa will focus on literacy with the Special Ed. Class and read to the Special Education class of the school.

Wednesday February 8th, : “Visit to Abilities Unlimited”- 10:00am – Terisa will meet with will meet with the team which has been working tirelessly for over 50 years in producing high quality baskets and other craft items while offering an opportunity to persons with challenges/disabilities to gain skills and earn an income.

Thursday February 9th: “Special Ed at the Fire Station” – 10:00am – Ms. Lewis is partnering with one of her sponsors “The Caribbean Association of Fire Fighters” to offer a session on fire safety to children form the Alpha Center affected by Down Syndrome.

Saturday February 11th Painting of the Special Education room at the Roseau Primary School with the students. 10:00am

Tuesday February 14th: 11:00am on this day of celebration of Love, Ms. Lewis will return to the Alpha Center for a fun Cookies Day with the kids.

Through her platform and career choice, Ms. Terisa Lewis is hoping to raise awareness on importance of Special Education in our communities and by extension our country.