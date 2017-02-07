Miss Henry Group of Companies and Sign Man Ltd., Karla Henry, has marked another milestone in the running for Miss Dominica 2017, with the launch of her ‘Protecting the Vulnerable’ (PTV) Foundation.

The venture was unveiled at a ceremony on February 5th 2017 at the Mahaut Market Plaza.

The Honourable Parliamentary Representative of the Mahaut Constituency Rayburn Blackmoore, Mahaut Village Council Chairperson Lorna John-Charles-Dalson and sponsor representative Dr. Valda Henry were among the officials in attendance.

Miss Henry described it as “another fulfilling mission” on her journey to the Miss Dominica throne.

A new feature to this year’s Miss Dominica Pageant requires the contestants to implement projects in their community, as part of their pageant platform.

“When I decided to contest the Miss Dominica Pageant I had a hard time choosing a pageant platform. I wanted to cover so many different areas, especially areas I had been involved in through my participation in youth work, that it posed some difficulty trying to develop the ideal platform. Eventually, after much brainstorming, choosing, and eliminating, with the help of my aunt, Dr. Henry, I finally found a platform to cover the issues that I’ve long been passionate about, and that is “Protecting the Vulnerable in our Society”, she explained.

Two projects are currently being undertaken through the Protecting the Vulnerable Foundation; namely an adopt-a-child initiative and a feeding programme for Mahaut.

According to Miss Henry, she has always had a soft heart for people who were emotionally-weak, deprived or taken advantage of. She added that, “I’ve felt the need to stand up for them. My Protecting the Vulnerable Foundation will allow me to do this in a more organized and sustainable fashion.”

“There are three aspects to the foundation – that includes a feeding programme and an adopt-a-child initiative – both of which we are currently here for. It’s also my intention to later introduce a rehabilitation programme for alcoholics.

“The adopt- a-child initiative targets students of the Mahaut Primary School, my alma mater. This will entail providing one eligible student with the essential materials to complete a school year. The first beneficiary of this will be Makayla Othon. Makayla was selected through a process done by the school’s acting principal, Miss Nola Stedman, after an evaluation of a shortlist of students,” she noted.

Miss Henry has urged Makayla to make the best of this opportunity, and has expressed commitment to monitor her performance at school.

“My second foundation project will be called “Karla’s Royal Family Affair” Feeding Programme. Aside from the prepared meals for deserved families – particularly on Sundays, recipients will also receive grocery hampers. Three families are benefiting today, Miss Henry stated.

While accepting the scholarship offering, 10-year-old Makayla said the initiative does not only speak to Miss Henry’s theme, but it also highlights the importance of looking out for those in the Mahaut community, who are underprivileged as she is.

“There are many other families who face challenges like mine and I hope that the good deed will continue to inspire others to follow in your footsteps … I assure you that I will put all the school items that you have provided to good use… I also wish you the best on February 24th and I expect nothing, other than you brining the crown to Mahaut,” the Grade Five student said.