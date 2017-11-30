Miss Dominica Pageant off the books for Carnival 2018Dominica News Online - Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 1:57 PM
One of the highlights of Dominica’s Carnival festivities, the Miss Dominica Pageant, will not be held during the season in 2018.
Speaking at a meeting for Carnival stakeholders on Wednesday, Festival and Events Manager at the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC), Val Cuffy blamed logistical challenges and said the event could be held in April 2018.
“The national Miss Dominica Pageant will not be happening during Carnival 2018 because the logistics are not in place in terms of preparation for the young ladies,” he stated.
He said the contestants have not been selected as yet.
“So we had to put this on the backburner,” he stated. “We are hoping that we propose or consider April 2018 as a possible date to do the event which will give us a little bit more time terms of getting the girls ready for the regional pageants…”
Despite this Cuffy said the Carnival revelry will take place providing there is support.
He said the DFC is planning to have a media launch of Carnival 2018 on December 5.
“We think it will be the opportune time to let the world know that there is going to be an activity for Dominica’s Carnival in 2018,” Cuffy noted.
Several new activities for Carnival 2018 were proposed during the meeting to include a carnival award ceremony, carnival road trips, street festivals and a carnival movie night to show reruns of past carnival events and a suggestion for two J’ouvert mornings was also discussed.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
I Guess move carnival to march
Caribbean 2018 dates
Date Location
January 1 – 2, 2018 Bahamas (Junkanoo)
January 7 – February 13, 2018 Guadeloupe
TBC Turks & Caicos
February 7 – 13, 2018 Puerto Rico: (Carnaval Ponceño)
February 9 – 17, 2018 Rio de Janiero, Brazil
February 10, 2018 Colombia Barranquilla Carnival
February 10 – 11, 2018 Aruba
February 11 – 13, 2018 Curaçao
February 11 – 14, 2018 Martinique Carnival
February 12, 2018 St. Barts
February 12 – 13, 2018 Trinidad & Tobago
February 12 – 13, 2018 Dominica
February 13, 2018 Haiti (Kanaval)
February 23, 2018 Guyana (Mashramani)
February 23 – 26, 2018 Panama City, Panama
March 3, 2018 Dominican Republic (Punta Cana)
April 8, 2018 Jamaica (Bacchanal)
April – May TBC St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands)
April 30, 2018 St. Martin
May 2 – 8, 2018 Cayman Islands (Batabano)
June 15 – 18, 2018 Bermuda (heroes weekend)
July 2, 2018 St. Vincent & The Grenadines
July, 2018 TBC St. Lucia
June – July, 2018 TBC St. John…
I know the government of Dominica is adamant about Mas 2019 however I have an idea that I am not sure they have considered. Why don’t they consider moving carnival to the summer time? I know everyone thinks carnival should be before lent but here are the following reasons that a move would be wise;
1. We compete with Trinidad carnival every year, the biggest in the Caribbean. By moving the carnival we wont have as much competition and getting tourist to visit the island would increase. (Grenada, Barbados and Antigua all have carnivals in the summer)
2. Maria devastated DA, the odds that our facilities will be ready for carnival in 3 months is slim, but moving the even to July gives the island 5 extra months to prepare.
3. This could be a test case to see if carnival could be permanently moved to the summer. We promote it as a one time event but if it is more successful than our traditional carnival we could make it an every year event.
Progress is thinking ahead…
Great Idea i think the same but a date got to be selected because remember you have St.Vincent, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbados all happening in the that month. I think May is a perfect time because i dont think there are other island carnivals happening around that time
May is commune entrance and CXC and final exams too much distractions for the kids and it would be unfair for them to not be able to take part.