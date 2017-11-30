One of the highlights of Dominica’s Carnival festivities, the Miss Dominica Pageant, will not be held during the season in 2018.

Speaking at a meeting for Carnival stakeholders on Wednesday, Festival and Events Manager at the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC), Val Cuffy blamed logistical challenges and said the event could be held in April 2018.

“The national Miss Dominica Pageant will not be happening during Carnival 2018 because the logistics are not in place in terms of preparation for the young ladies,” he stated.

He said the contestants have not been selected as yet.

“So we had to put this on the backburner,” he stated. “We are hoping that we propose or consider April 2018 as a possible date to do the event which will give us a little bit more time terms of getting the girls ready for the regional pageants…”

Despite this Cuffy said the Carnival revelry will take place providing there is support.

He said the DFC is planning to have a media launch of Carnival 2018 on December 5.

“We think it will be the opportune time to let the world know that there is going to be an activity for Dominica’s Carnival in 2018,” Cuffy noted.

Several new activities for Carnival 2018 were proposed during the meeting to include a carnival award ceremony, carnival road trips, street festivals and a carnival movie night to show reruns of past carnival events and a suggestion for two J’ouvert mornings was also discussed.