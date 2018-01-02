Mission accomplished – Barbados Defence Force returns home after Dominica missionBarbados Nation - Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 9:59 AM
They are happy to be home after a lengthy mission to Dominica, but members of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) are also happy to have served.
The HMBS Leonard C Banfield docked at the HMBS Pelican, signalling the end of the Coast Guard’s three-month excursions to the hurricane hit CARICOM nation yesterday.
HMBS Leonard C Banfield electronic technician, Leading Seaman Taria Jackman described the mission as simply “an experience”, having been on nine rotations.
“In 2015 I experienced the first storm, which was Erica and now to experience Maria, it was a vast difference,” said Jackman who noted the BDF would always be there to assist in the event of a disaster.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Thank you for your help.
Thank you so much Barbados. You were a friend when we desperately needed you. Thank you for helping us.