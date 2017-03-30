Mixed reaction from unions on PM Skerrit’s invitation to ‘conversation’Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 1:07 PM
There has been a general mixed reaction from unions in Dominica for a conservation on public sector wages and the state of the economy proposed by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
The proposal is welcomed by the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), the Dominica Teacher’s Association (DAT) hopes for private negotiations to continue with the government, while the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), which represents the largest body of public servants in Dominica, is making it clear it is not willing to meet with the Prime Minister in the proposed format.
At a town hall meeting held in Laudat on Wednesday night, Skerrit proposed the ‘conversation’ with the unions and other bodies in Dominica to discuss public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government. The meeting carded for April 24 will discuss the “workings and realities of the Dominica economy.”
Various unions have made it clear that they are not accepting a wage freeze proposed by the government for the 2015-2018 triennium.
General Secretary of the DPSU Thomas Letang, the union prefers a separate meeting with the government first to discuss the matter.
“We would have to have separate meetings which are different from meeting with other people,” he told Dominica News Online on Thursday, although he made it clear that the union is not averse to having discussions with the Prime Minister.
He stated that the other unions such as DAT and the Police Welfare Association are different from the DPSU.
“We have a lot of issues that are unique to the people who we represent and therefore we believe that if he wants to have any meeting with us, he must first have a meeting with us separate,” Letang remarked. “What we are saying is the Teacher’s Association, you only have teachers in that union, the Police Welfare Association you only have police, with us we have all different types people, professions, disciplines within the membership of organization, therefore the problems that affect our members may not be what affects the other people from the other representative bodies.”
He added, “We are saying that any meeting with us has to be a meeting where we ourselves are contributing to the items on the agenda and it cannot be one where the agenda is totally and entirely determined by the government,” he said.
Letang is of the opinion that the Prime Minister should have regular conversations with the union.
“He should not wait until we express our disgust to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for not consulting with us or dialoguing with us that he now calls a meeting. That is the conversation he should have had with us before, not now,” he stated.
Letang also said the DPSU wrote to the government of Dominica asking to meet today [Thursday] but the letter has not been acknowledged.
“Our letter has not been acknowledged, not even a telephone call to say we have received your letter and we cannot meet with you for whatever reason, let’s postpone it,” he revealed.
Furthermore, Letang said as it relates to salary increase, the union decision remains the same.
Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union (WAWU), Kertiste Augustus had a different take on the matter, saying the union welcomes the proposal by the Prime Minister.
“I am pleased that the PM [Prime Minister] is taking the initiative to discuss with the social partners, the state of the economy as a consequent of the state of negotiations with the public sector unions,” he said.
Augustus said WAWU recommends that the question of social dialogue be a standard feature.
“In fact it should be institutionalized as part of the relationship between government and their social partners,” he noted. “The social dialogue should not be invoked only when there is a clash between government and the public sector unions.”
He said although the WAWU think such a discussion should be held earlier, “but it is scheduled for the 24th of April.”
Meantime, President of the DAT, Celia Nicholas told DNO the association still expects private negotiations to continue between the union and the government on wages.
“We had only one session which was very short due to circumstances,” she stated. “So are still expecting to have our regular private negotiations with the government team, because many people may be just thinking of percentages.”
Nicholas said the DTA is also concerned about non-monetary issues which call for private discussion with the negotiating team of the government.
“So we are still expecting our private negotiations,” he stated.
DNO contacted the Police Welfare Association on the matter but was told that the association’s executive is expected to meet for a discussion and there is no final decision as yet.
Trying to use fiscal scare tactics to attempt to strip collective bargaining rights from unions is just plain wrong on so many levels. It is good to see that some of our union leaders are not falling for this. What are some of the workers represented by these unions supposed to think when they see and read about so much money being poured into so many alleged pet projects nationwide?
This is a trick from the government, as usual ,They are very good at planning deceits ,When the date reaches ,they are going to give you all another date, Do not fall for that,
celia will take what skerro give her, sa yo mem
Sure there is mixed reactions. That is just what the Dr. Wants I know you guys are different Union but what you guys are asking for is basically the same. Sure separate meetings fine but do not let down your demands skerrit full of crap and should learn ideology don’t develop a country. Raise or national strike. Let’s see who is the real boss. The people or the Communist loving self proclaimed social Democrat.
Did I read that correctly? The Union wanted to meet with the Government today? Thursday March 30th? Really? So the Union is telling the Government regardless of your schedule I want to meet with you today? Did he also scheduled a time?
Well, good luck to all of you. If you can not be united on basic needs like these Roosevelt Skerrit will play you one against the other and keep you dangling on a rope. He must already be rubbing his hands in glee and praising himself on how clever he is. Thank God I’m not depending on any of you.
Let ang stop playing politics .Nothering is wrong listening to hear what the PM have to say .You don’t have to agree with what he ha to say but infornate cn ve vital fir your way forward. Remember you are not representin your personal interest so get off your but and go.
I did not understand form the Pm that the open forum is meant to replace the negotiations. It is my view that such an open forum will allow government to share information on the national economy, the parties to include the union will exchange ideas which perhaps MIGHT inform and influence each others attitude at the negotiations. But negotiations must continue as customarily. I gather Mr. letang’s response is an outright no to such a forum. Where’s the beef Mr. Letang? See the responsible response of Mrs. Nicholas of the DAT. We will meet yes! But no public negotiations. If the PM and his government cannot deal with such a responsible response, then they ought to examine themselves.
First of all to issue the invitation at a political event was in POOR TASTE. Next, what is the PM going to tell the Unions that we don’t already know?
Things tight;
The economy cannot afford;
Government doh have money
Bla, bla, bla
The PM is Minister for the Public Service. He must look hard working public officers in the eye and tell them that as their employer, the state is more interested in dishing out money for political gain than in the welfare of its employees. That is more important to dish out duty free than to collect the revenue and pay public officers a decent salary. That it is more important to hire croonies and party hacks ON CONTRACT and pay them huge salaries and allowances AND GRATUITY instead of promoting public officers and spending much less on them.
That in other words – the public officer really does not matter – most important is political gain.
I think it is time for the leader (union ) to come together., because there is no unity among the unions we cannot and shall not archive anything.
I think calling the unions to a conversation at a town hall meeting is a laughing matter and a ploy by the prime minister. To the unions, nothing is going to come out of that conversation. Public officers, teachers and others you all are going to be offered the same thing (0 0 0) the only talk you are going to hear is there is no money.
Union leaders unite and you shall be strong with your membership
This is very difficult to accomplish mr PM as their membership is varied and as such have equally varied and unique needs. Such a forum has the tendency to become chaotic and it will prove counterproductive as the participants will leave much more dissatisfied than they came in.
Sometimes I am so afraid to come on to Dominica news frightened of what I will read
Thank you very much. Some of our country people are so unprofessional it’s pathetic. Those of you who are reluctant to meet with the PM, it shows the level of your ignorance. That simple means you are pandering your obnoxious and unethical behavior to please those you think are working on you behalf. Remember those payless paydays.