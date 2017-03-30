There has been a general mixed reaction from unions in Dominica for a conservation on public sector wages and the state of the economy proposed by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

The proposal is welcomed by the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), the Dominica Teacher’s Association (DAT) hopes for private negotiations to continue with the government, while the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), which represents the largest body of public servants in Dominica, is making it clear it is not willing to meet with the Prime Minister in the proposed format.

At a town hall meeting held in Laudat on Wednesday night, Skerrit proposed the ‘conversation’ with the unions and other bodies in Dominica to discuss public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government. The meeting carded for April 24 will discuss the “workings and realities of the Dominica economy.”

Various unions have made it clear that they are not accepting a wage freeze proposed by the government for the 2015-2018 triennium.

General Secretary of the DPSU Thomas Letang, the union prefers a separate meeting with the government first to discuss the matter.

“We would have to have separate meetings which are different from meeting with other people,” he told Dominica News Online on Thursday, although he made it clear that the union is not averse to having discussions with the Prime Minister.

He stated that the other unions such as DAT and the Police Welfare Association are different from the DPSU.

“We have a lot of issues that are unique to the people who we represent and therefore we believe that if he wants to have any meeting with us, he must first have a meeting with us separate,” Letang remarked. “What we are saying is the Teacher’s Association, you only have teachers in that union, the Police Welfare Association you only have police, with us we have all different types people, professions, disciplines within the membership of organization, therefore the problems that affect our members may not be what affects the other people from the other representative bodies.”

He added, “We are saying that any meeting with us has to be a meeting where we ourselves are contributing to the items on the agenda and it cannot be one where the agenda is totally and entirely determined by the government,” he said.

Letang is of the opinion that the Prime Minister should have regular conversations with the union.

“He should not wait until we express our disgust to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for not consulting with us or dialoguing with us that he now calls a meeting. That is the conversation he should have had with us before, not now,” he stated.

Letang also said the DPSU wrote to the government of Dominica asking to meet today [Thursday] but the letter has not been acknowledged.

“Our letter has not been acknowledged, not even a telephone call to say we have received your letter and we cannot meet with you for whatever reason, let’s postpone it,” he revealed.

Furthermore, Letang said as it relates to salary increase, the union decision remains the same.

Secretary-Treasurer of the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union (WAWU), Kertiste Augustus had a different take on the matter, saying the union welcomes the proposal by the Prime Minister.

“I am pleased that the PM [Prime Minister] is taking the initiative to discuss with the social partners, the state of the economy as a consequent of the state of negotiations with the public sector unions,” he said.

Augustus said WAWU recommends that the question of social dialogue be a standard feature.

“In fact it should be institutionalized as part of the relationship between government and their social partners,” he noted. “The social dialogue should not be invoked only when there is a clash between government and the public sector unions.”

He said although the WAWU think such a discussion should be held earlier, “but it is scheduled for the 24th of April.”

Meantime, President of the DAT, Celia Nicholas told DNO the association still expects private negotiations to continue between the union and the government on wages.

“We had only one session which was very short due to circumstances,” she stated. “So are still expecting to have our regular private negotiations with the government team, because many people may be just thinking of percentages.”

Nicholas said the DTA is also concerned about non-monetary issues which call for private discussion with the negotiating team of the government.

“So we are still expecting our private negotiations,” he stated.

DNO contacted the Police Welfare Association on the matter but was told that the association’s executive is expected to meet for a discussion and there is no final decision as yet.