UPDATE (with cancelled passport photo): Monfared’s Dominican diplomatic passport revoked in 2016 – AstaphanDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at 3:03 PM
A Dominican diplomatic passport issued to Iranian, Alireza Zibahalat Monfared, was revoked in 2016, Senior Counsel and advisor to the government, Tony Astaphan, has told Dominica News Online.
His revelation came after news broke that Monfared was arrested and extradited to Iran on allegations that he was involved in that middle eastern country’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.
DNO made several attempts to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to confirm whether Monfared actually held a Dominican diplomatic passport at the time of his arrest or whether he ever held a Dominican diplomatic passport, but was unsuccessful.
DNO then contacted Astaphan, who, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Skerrit, informed us that the diplomatic passport was revoked on January 20, 2016. He said this was done as part of a review process of existing appointments.
He also said a decision was made after the matter involving Nigerian ex-government minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to appoint a consultant to assist with the process of making appointments to Dominica’s diplomatic positions and since then, no new appointments have been made. Astaphan said the process continues.
Alison-Madueke was appointed as ambassador and commissioner for trade and investment for Dominica but was arrested in Britain on suspicions of bribery and money laundering in 2015. So far no charges have been brought against her.
Monfared was involved in the controversial My Dominica Trade House website which back in 2015 said it was a company based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with three local companies in Dominica.
Reports indicate that he was issued Dominican diplomatic passport number, DP0000426, in March 2o15.
DNO was told that both Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron are out of state and will issue a formal response to the matter upon their return.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
I hope when the Minister of Foreign responds to the arrest of Monfared, she will tell Dominicans what happened to the US $10,000 she allegedly received from the wife of Monfared on behalf a charitable organization in Dominica. If this guy could pass the due diligence test that is boasted by the Prime Minister, it would be interesting to know what it would take to fail such a test.
What role did he serve to receive a diplomatic passport in the first place?
So Tony! If his passport was revoked, tell us why he had it on him when he was arrested and why is it showing as still valid ? You think is you alone that is lawyer! I don\’t think you got good grades in law school.
To the ministry of foreign Affairs (which is Skeritt). As of today I want you to publish the names all the people who bought passports under the CBI program that have had their passports revoked by the Da Govt.
Should I guess the number?
Here we go again with Dominica’s best leg break/ off break bowler, Tony Astaphan. Tony, when Skerrit wrote St. Lucia to have his French passport cancelled, we all saw it online. So Tony can you please put the confirmation letter out as proof that his passport was indeed revoked?
The spin doctor is at it again.
Why is it that we get to know about the revocation of those ‘diplomatic’ passports only after the individual is arrested?
Well well well Tony. Interesting update related to Madweke case. Date set on this one as Feb 16th 2017 for judgement! http://www.premiumtimesng.com/…/221437-ony…
TIME TO GO “DLP”= Dominica Lying Party!!!
…………………………………..
DNO then contacted Astaphan, who said the diplomatic passport was revoked on January 20, 2016. He said this was done as part of a review process of existing appointments.
……………………………….
You all have lost & abuse the trust of the people!!
I always know that the fisher-man style of sharing money on the streets that Skerro has been exhibiting is gang-star-like and lacks and sense of decency for a P.M . Where is your pride Skerro?
The P.M has millions in his hands giving out and some Dominicans see nothing wrong with that! Only a few of us condemn that unethical behavior . Others are scared to talk because of retribution , But the fight to enlighten Dominicans will continue .
These guys remind me of Jean Bertrand Aristede who left Haiti with Millions of cash U.S dollars in his suitcases.
No other leader from any country where there is respect for the constitution does the sort of thing I see Skerro doing. Dominicans it is time to put a stop to this madness.