The Montreal Hurricane Maria Relief Committee is pleased to announce the arrival and distribution of a shipment of solar lanterns to Dominica.

This is part of the relief response by the city of Montreal, Canada, to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last September.

The Shipment comprises 1,227 specially sourced D.light solar lanterns valued at over U$10,000.

National Disaster Coordinator Fitzroy Pascal confirms that they have already been distributed to children, in “Bellevue Chopin, Pichelin and the Kalinago Territory” in recent weeks.

The donation was made possible through a special contribution by the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation (CSBFF), based in Montreal.

The foundation funds educational, environmental, cultural and special needs projects. This is the CSBFF’s second contribution to the Dominica relief effort. More than $14,000 (Can) was provided for the Toronto Relief fund last year.

In a recent interview, founder, philanthropist Stephen Bronfman elaborated on these contributions to Dominica: “I watched in horror to see the devastation the hurricane left along much of the Antilles and especially Dominica where I have visited and have a dear friend and former work colleague in Mimi Mourillion, I just felt very moved to try to help.”

Based on the Foundation’s wishes, the lanterns were to be distributed primarily to school-aged children in Dominica’s rural districts requiring aid with their studies from the lack of electricity.

“As the electricity was a huge issue, solar lights enable children to continue their schooling and enable families to continue to have a life in the night time,” Bronfman said.

Bronfman’s connections to the region are personal. As a child, he spent Christmas holidays in Jamaica each year as his family was in the Rum business making Captain Morgan Rums, Myers Rum, and Trelawny Estate Rums.

“I personally have a very close attachment with the Caribbean. That would add up to years of my life there,” he stated. “I have traveled extensively in the rest of the Caribbean and have a deep attachment with the islands, their peoples, traditions, music, food and especially the smiles, warmth and love I feel regardless of what island I may be visiting. Anytime I can help those in need is a time when my heart is most open, and doing just a small project with Dominica, such as this D-light project, lets me give back some of the love I have received from the islands all my life.”

About D.light Lanterns

So what makes these lanterns so special? The D.light S3 Lantern referred to as ‘the Learning Light’ is a solar-powered lamp specially designed to enable children without access to electricity to study during evening hours. Sturdy, portable and adjustable they can self-charge on cloudy days and when fully charged, the orange and black colored lantern can allow up to twelve hours of light.

The lanterns are manufactured and distributed by D.lights, an award-winning global company producing a range of solar-powered products for people without access to reliable electricity. The idea for D.lights was born during company founder Sam Goldman’s time in Benin as a Peace Corps volunteer.

After a neighbor’s son nearly died in a kerosene lamp accident, he began to research the production of solar-powered lights as a safer, cleaner, alternative to Kerosene.

To Stephen Bronfman, D.lights was the obvious choice for Dominica because of its special biography.

“We have also been involved with D.light as the founder won the Charles Bronfman prize for the humanities in what he has created for off-the-grid communities, as well to make sure kerosene was not burning in peoples homes for the health and fire hazard issues,” he said.

A global energy player, D.light’s products are viewed as part of the energy revolution that combines off-grid viable alternatives with low-carbon emissions and access to energy for all people.

The distribution of these lanterns represents the third shipment of relief supplies to Dominica facilitated by the Montreal-Hurricane Maria Relief Committee made up of Dominicans residing in the City. Other activities over the last few months have included media and fund raising appeals, and a memorial service to commemorate the missing and dead from the deadly hurricane.

The committee thanks the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation for this thoughtful contribution to Dominica.