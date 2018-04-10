More police officers comingDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 at 11:29 AM
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force will be receiving about 100 new officers, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has announced.
Speaking at the handing over of military vehicles to Dominica from China, he said the move is part of strengthening the force.
“We have spoken about taking the police force to 600 in strength,” he said. “Currently we stand at 501. I want to report that the Honorable Prime Minister has approved the request for the training of an additional 100 police officers.”
He said recruit training will begin as early as May 1.
“So we are hoping to have 601 police officers over a two-year period of time,” he stated. “And the reason for that is to ensure that certain specialized departments within the police force are brought to the levels where they need to be brought at.”
Blackmoore said the process will start with Special Service Unit (SSU) “to ensure that the Special Service Unit becomes a reserve department to be responsible for internal security and civil defense.”
“In order to achieve that, therefore, a very robust and sustained training program will be embarked upon, placing emphasis on technical training, among others,” he said. “And to say further, that we are looking at additional specialized units, the Task Force, to ensure that we augment the numbers so we can have the kind of coverage we need to have.”
Meanwhile, Police Chief Daniel Carbon has said the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is presently building a type of security apparatus which he said will respond to internal security.
“I want to assure you that the handing over of these vehicles is very timely since the Ministry of National Security, especially the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is building a robust security apparatus to respond to internal security and other security matter,” he said. “And also to render assistance to our regional partners if and when they need our help.”
He gave the assurance that the vehicles will be “maintained and preserved” to especially respond “to certain sitations and events.”
9 Comments
Labour working while UWP complaining
They are just l like children
Skerro building his army getting more man n vehicles and ting, He ready for Uwpwee supporters when they try to riot after they lose election again
So wait a minute, they aren’t fixing the old ones that they have there, but they recruiting new ones. What about the report on the police conduct after the hurricane? Dominicans are you not a least bit curious about your welfare?
More corrupt officers,Give us the truth about the replacement of the former PRO.
Do they perform psychological assessment on the new recruits, or any of the police officers.
Some of them are so short tempered/savage and unstable, those are the ones walking around with guns.
There is one i saw recently with a gun and I don’t understand why they would see it fit that he be the holder of a firearm. This guy was already threatening that he would shoot certain individuals and a report was made
on more than two occasions; low and behold, he pops up posting a profile pic with a gun. WTH.
Sir no matter how much equipment and how much Police Officers that this CDPF receives but as long the Chief of Police remains at the helm Dominica will see no improvement in its security. Human resources is the most valuable asset to any institution so when the morals of men is at its lowest, junior ranks with no knowledge of policing is promoted over senior and competent officers, transfers are done not because of wanting the best results but because of friendship and punishment. The CDPF is at the worst stage it has ever been. The true facts are u can give a man with ambition and vision 1 dollar he will use it better than a non ambitious man with 100 dollars. Under this Government the CDPF has received the most asset, more man power, more training, increase in corporals positions, better police stations, don’t talk about vehicles and bikes yet seems our Police Force is becoming the laughing stock of the Caribbean. Its time to clean up the head.
Building the Police Force to the requisite number needed for proper functionality of this most crucial institution is a good idea. However, this institution needs much more than numbers. First and foremost, it MUST be completely depoliticized. Perception is reality. The Police Force is perceived to be an instrument that the government uses at its whims and fancies to harass and suppress its own citizens. The leadership of the Force leaves much to be desired. The personnel in the hierarchy is positioned there at the behest of the PM. Much more long term and ongoing training is needed. The Police need to gain the confidence of the vast majority of citizens and residents to properly serve and protect the country. The majority of the inhabitants are distrustful of police officers, rightfully or wrongfully so. This perception has to change if the police are going to make a positive difference, in the quality of life of all citizens and legal residents.
U have no money to give port workers a raise but u have money to increase the force by one hundred ? People open your eyes . It’s a military buildup
more useless police, why because the laws aren’t enforced, or enforced for only a few…..