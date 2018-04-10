The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force will be receiving about 100 new officers, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore has announced.

Speaking at the handing over of military vehicles to Dominica from China, he said the move is part of strengthening the force.

“We have spoken about taking the police force to 600 in strength,” he said. “Currently we stand at 501. I want to report that the Honorable Prime Minister has approved the request for the training of an additional 100 police officers.”

He said recruit training will begin as early as May 1.

“So we are hoping to have 601 police officers over a two-year period of time,” he stated. “And the reason for that is to ensure that certain specialized departments within the police force are brought to the levels where they need to be brought at.”

Blackmoore said the process will start with Special Service Unit (SSU) “to ensure that the Special Service Unit becomes a reserve department to be responsible for internal security and civil defense.”

“In order to achieve that, therefore, a very robust and sustained training program will be embarked upon, placing emphasis on technical training, among others,” he said. “And to say further, that we are looking at additional specialized units, the Task Force, to ensure that we augment the numbers so we can have the kind of coverage we need to have.”

Meanwhile, Police Chief Daniel Carbon has said the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is presently building a type of security apparatus which he said will respond to internal security.

“I want to assure you that the handing over of these vehicles is very timely since the Ministry of National Security, especially the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is building a robust security apparatus to respond to internal security and other security matter,” he said. “And also to render assistance to our regional partners if and when they need our help.”

He gave the assurance that the vehicles will be “maintained and preserved” to especially respond “to certain sitations and events.”