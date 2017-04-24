Msgr. Thomas prays for those who oppose CBI programDominica News Online - Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 9:54 AM
Catholic Priest, Monsignor Eustace Thomas has prayed for those who he said opposed Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), describing them as unpatriotic, ignorant and prophets of doom and gloom.
He was delivering the opening prayer at a National Consultation on Development Prospects for Dominica which got underway at the State House in Roseau on Monday morning.
In his prayer, he recognized what he said is the “astute” leadership of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, who he said had “the presence of mind and discernment to go beyond the region with prudence in the pursuit of clean funding through the Citizenship by Investment Program to finance development activities.”
In the prayer, he said this form of raising funds has already begun to address “the financial burden of this administration and ease the pain of our citizens.”
But he also prayed for those who he said opposed the program.
“So we ask you, Dear Lord, to open the minds and hearts of those who are unpatriotic, ignorant of and opposed to this program and pardon those who deliberately attempt to impede it,” he said. “May they be just and truthful by recognizing that this undertaking is for the common good and will only be successful through prayer.”
Msgr. Thomas prayed for all those who present, especially those who will address the gathering and for “the conversion of those prophets of doom and gloom who are not committed to the development of our nation.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
49 Comments
But but but, you again Thomas , same thing you did when PJ was pm. It was freedom party you were harassing people for then, now is Skeritt. You will stop singing for your supper one day. I think the church should denounce you, if is politics you want to play leave the gown for someone who wants to be a priest.
The Catholic church is loosing membership at a very fast pace because of people like Mr. Thomas.
If I was there ,I would have walked out ,Because the church should always stand for truth, justice and righteousness ,and not to be bought by polititians ,You are putting the church in bad light ,SiR
Then he and his ilks makes you believe that they are not the ones wbo have the country in this stinking mess..I WOULD HAVE WALKED OUT!!Satanic prayer!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
The priest has said nothing wrong he prayed for the better of our nation. Too bad some of our narrow minded citizens fail to understand basic words.
Lord God Creator of the Heavens and the Earth I pray for not only for myself but for the generations to come,
Eustace Thomas, don’t you dear use OUR FATHER who is in HEAVEN’S name in your blasphemy………….how dear you, how dear you, how dear you.
Ole mas.
This is frightening and the last straw! Talk about level of ignorance. Father Thomas underwent fifteen years of training to become a Priest in English speaking country. Father save youself.Christ will come again. The world has a way of punishing people who don’t fear him. The English told them to go self government, so the English can always come back to reclaim the country.
I cannot believe a PRIEST would be so foolish as to be so nakedly partisan and thrust the catholic church into the middle of political intrigue. how is this acceptable? Unbelievable!
The program ,is already dead.
Why drag out the end results
Just to make people believe ,they had the cake and lost it.
Find ways to develope the people and ecconomy.
Is CBI the only source of income
Get back to agriculture , people need food.
This guilt trick will not work
I will never give the Catholic Church one cent of my ignorant funds just remember that Mr. Thomas. …stupes
Mr. Thomas knows that God doesn’t hear his prayers. He is speaking directly to those labourite knuckleheads who like to suck up to authority.
What happen this priest has a special church that the Catholic church or bishop can’t touch. He is dividing the church more and more.
I will like to tell Honorable Thomas that the constitution gives citizens the right to opposes the Government, and you should respect that.
This is much bigger than the shoes of Dominica and will be reported to the Vatican, who has told its priests that at no time should they involve themselves in Politics or show bias for one side or the other.
Lots of priest in the Philippines, South America and Africa have taken lots of punishment for doing this very thing that so called father Thomas is doing now.
I protested and I will continue to protest until these men like Thomas give up the Robe.
How can people still go to this guy church to listen to what he has to say about God? Doesn\’t he know that people of all political parties go to his church? Or maybe he does not care.?
Politics has permeated and contaminated every sector, every sphere of life in Dominica. The church is no exception. Some preachers have become the biggest apologists of the government. They use the holy cloth to camouflage their true self ( political operatives in priestly robe). Most people support the CBI program, it’s the non transparent manner in which it is conducted where the problems lie. It is conspicuously obvious that he was deliberately chosen to deliver such an ill-considered prayer. Little wonder the membership of many churches is dwindling. The people have become disillusioned and now see these preachers as just mere hypocrites. For wrongly excoriating those who have shed light on all that is wrong with the CBI program and then showering praise on a leader with so many question marks swirling around his character, the priest has raised many eyebrows.
Yes I. Money makes the world go round even in the Vat in a can.
For we know God heareth not the prayer of sinners -jn 9:31
Amen….and Amen. Do I hear a loud Amen!!
You really have a misunderstanding of the scriptures. If ure really taking it at face value you are therefore saying that God doesn’t hear anyone of us when we pray… All have sinned and come short.. For in sin were we conceived….need I quote you some more?. Please stop taking scriptures out of context…
@Small axe – A magnificent shot for 6 you made with your brief but powerful statement. Not a man moved.
Msgr Thomas, you should first keep politics out of religion and focus on your duties as a priest. If you wish to pray for someone, you should pray for Skerrit and his incompetent administration for their mishandling of the CBI program and having the 3rd highest unemployment rate in the Caribbean at 23%. I find it despicable that you would label those who oppose the PM as unpatriotic and ignorant. Where is your sense of impartiality as a priest?
People like that man are cursed; God have a prepared place for them: He is legitimizing Skerrit, but they both will share the same space in Hades!
It is his kind who help Skerrit to hold on to power; there was a time when the majority of Dominica, were catholic, they still maintain a majority; and they the tools of Satan, such as Thomas influences that majority to vote for Skerrit, while he benefits from his cynical way of brainwashing his congregation.
The problem is that old useless, no ambition people like him are screwing up the country. In a couple of years he will make his exist into oblivion, leaving the damage he cause behind for the younger generation: There were many before him, and I say again Dominica will never become a prosperous, and get out of poverty as long as those old washed up parasites still live!
What ever happened to the separation of church and state? Why is a priest speaking on such issues? Why do the words of religious leaders only come forth for selective issues? Stop playing politics! Don’t bring politics into prayer! Stay in your lane!
When did prayer become political? Smdh!!!
Guess targeted indirectly at those political sinners and corrupteers in this Labour government.
They know who thy are are….an inquiry will let us know.
DNO, are you serious??? Is this the best story you could come up with…Give me a break!!!
It’s an excellent story. Evil praying to protect evil cannot equal good
Let them pray and prey on each other and///////….the higher the Monkey climbs the more they expose their corrupt passport ASSets…….Heaven forgive
I guess that is better than Him shaking His soutane at them !!!
Fr. Thomas, at this stage, I suggest you give up the cloth and run for political office. If have the choice to be a politician. Alternatively, you can devote your time to delivering the word of God and doing charity. It is a free country. Pick one.
Why dem priest and church heads like to involve themselves in politics? Stay out of that Father.
As a priest, he has a right to speak up against anything that affects the country. He is human just like the rest of us, no different from us, and gone are the days when religion was separated from state. What is happening today in our country affects everyone including pastors and priests. So, they do have a right to speak up.
Look who’s talking! If a leader listens to lies, all his officials will become wicked. (Proverbs 29:11)
Unbelievable! Fr. Thomas? I had respect for you in my younger days. Now you are no better than the guy who sold his soul for thirty pieces of silver.
Oh Lord please open up the hearts and minds of the false prophets among us so they can offer up prayers td way you intended Lord.
“the”
That is headline papa! Breaking news man?
y this dude not joining the political ring nah. he just all around campaigning. go in the ring and campaign
and stop using the office you hold to do it.
That’s so wrong to mix politics with religion. Religion has caused so much war and some of the worst atrocities. If anything, the Father needs us to pray for him to put him back on the right track in his work and to ensure that if he received payment for this truly strange act, he puts it towards doing good.
Boi them fellas there wicked … mr saying that those who oppose the CBI is unpatriotic. ..and ignorant. .really?? So Mr nothem seeing to pray for the prime minister for distroying our country … mr not seeing that that skerite guy destroying our country ..what is CBI? The only source of bloody income..what if that hat stop????? Boss them peopelet mad in that Hathaway country now…
So he did not pray for the opposition?Who are those who oppose the programme? NOT ONE DOMINICAN! There is hardly one soul who oppose the programme..The concern of the people is we have a WICKED and Viciously EVIL DLP regime,who use the progrmme to attract crooks,scoundrels,criminals likeMONFARED,CORALLO,NG,LAPSENG,etc.The programme is also intrasparent,and lacks accounrability..If this is opposing,well so be !THIS so called prayer was not to God!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Pray for them, pray for them! Sprinkle holy water on their tongues too!
This man of god. He Gould be defrocked for such statement The Monsignor should pray for transparency and convince individual to support the program.
Go ahead Thomas,sing for your supper,continue to mislead the people. You see the ramifications the sale of Dominica’ s passport have ,yet you guys continue to promote the sale of passports to crooks and criminals.
Why can’t that priest remain a priest? He is in all source.Saying prayers in private rooms where a sound is heard from the inside.Now he is playing in politics .Who is he fooling? Thomas, you cannot fool God ……Stop showing double sides and stay in the Haram church that you chose. stop making politics look more foolish than is in Dominica.
Thomas did not take his medication. I am a Catholic for life but these priest need to pray for himself.. It is in the church best interest that the country is self sustainable through industrial and job growth so that people have disposable income some of which they can put in collections.
Well guess if you can feel comfortable labeling your self a catholic for life, then you should have no hiccup with people who call themselves labor iight for life. If a system is wrong it is bloody wrong.
that’s why i stop going to church period as these dark men preach foolishness…
how can one praise a program that can be short lived and not sustainable
why not develop a plan to export water or which is originally Dominican eh?
that’s why dominica will continue to be the poorest and slowest economy in the eastern caribbean… known as the fools paradise, the public servants are starving but happy to praise their man made king skero….dominica is a evil island.