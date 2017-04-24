Catholic Priest, Monsignor Eustace Thomas has prayed for those who he said opposed Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), describing them as unpatriotic, ignorant and prophets of doom and gloom.

He was delivering the opening prayer at a National Consultation on Development Prospects for Dominica which got underway at the State House in Roseau on Monday morning.

In his prayer, he recognized what he said is the “astute” leadership of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, who he said had “the presence of mind and discernment to go beyond the region with prudence in the pursuit of clean funding through the Citizenship by Investment Program to finance development activities.”

In the prayer, he said this form of raising funds has already begun to address “the financial burden of this administration and ease the pain of our citizens.”

But he also prayed for those who he said opposed the program.

“So we ask you, Dear Lord, to open the minds and hearts of those who are unpatriotic, ignorant of and opposed to this program and pardon those who deliberately attempt to impede it,” he said. “May they be just and truthful by recognizing that this undertaking is for the common good and will only be successful through prayer.”

Msgr. Thomas prayed for all those who present, especially those who will address the gathering and for “the conversion of those prophets of doom and gloom who are not committed to the development of our nation.”